Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”

The innovative robotics company Boston Dynamics is world-famous for its development of dynamic and intelligent robots. Recently, their crew put together a video with some of their well-known robots to ring in the new year, in a choreographed dance to the song “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours.

The upbeat video has already gained millions of views and comments. It features Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas; the yellow, animal-like robot, Spot; as well as the long-necked warehouse helper, Handle. Each one demonstrates its dexterous capabilities to the beat of the song in kicks, shuffles, pirouettes, and more jigs.

Scroll down to watch the full video, and follow Boston Dynamics on YouTube and Instagram to see what else these awesome robots can do.

Boston Dynamics celebrates the new year with a choreographed dance to “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours.

These robots can really shimmy.

Watch the full video:

Boston Dynamics: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Boston Dynamics.

