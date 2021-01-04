Home / Technology

Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”

By Margherita Cole on January 4, 2021

The innovative robotics company Boston Dynamics is world-famous for its development of dynamic and intelligent robots. Recently, their crew put together a video with some of their well-known robots to ring in the new year, in a choreographed dance to the song “Do You Love Me?” by The Contours.

The upbeat video has already gained millions of views and comments. It features Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot, Atlas; the yellow, animal-like robot, Spot; as well as the long-necked warehouse helper, Handle. Each one demonstrates its dexterous capabilities to the beat of the song in kicks, shuffles, pirouettes, and more jigs.

Scroll down to watch the full video, and follow Boston Dynamics on YouTube and Instagram to see what else these awesome robots can do.

These robots can really shimmy.

Watch the full video:

Boston Dynamics: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Boston Dynamics.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
