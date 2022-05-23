Artist Transforms Scrap Metal Parts Into Amazing Animal Sculptures

Artist Brian Mock upcycles old, discarded materials into shiny fine art. The Oregon-based creative welds nuts, bolts, and other pieces of scrap metal together to create exquisite metal animal sculptures. From cats to dogs and even mountain lions and bears, his three-dimensional art spans the breadth of the animal kingdom.

Mock does not try to hide the original source of his materials either; instead, he integrates every individual item into the subject's design. As a result, his metal creatures take on a futuristic appearance. “I am intrigued by the challenge of creating an entirely unique piece from an eclectic collection of discarded objects,” Mock says. “Giving these old, common items a new and extraordinary life as one sculpture is an artistically challenging yet gratifying process. This type of work is also designed to be highly interactive and prompt viewers to question the reality of what they see.”

Most of Mock's works are life-size, adding to their striking visual appeal. Not only that, but he intentionally welds his sculptures into naturalistic poses that evoke the behavior and personality of their real-life inspirations. One piece depicts a dog running with a ball, while another features a large mountain lion on the prowl.

Scroll down to check out some of Mock’s scrap metal sculptures and keep up to date with the artist's latest work by following him on his Instagram.

Oregon-based artist Brian Mock upcycles scrap metal parts into amazing fine art.

Mock welds metal pieces together until he creates exquisite animal sculptures.

Every nut, bolt, and screw is visible in the finished pieced, making it seem somewhat futuristic.

