Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans

By Emma Taggart on October 13, 2020
Tree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew Evans

When Iowa-based Drew Evans (of Chainbreaker Studio) isn’t running his bicycle repair shop, he’s turning old bike parts into art. The talented metalworker uses discarded bike chains and sprockets to create incredible, nature-inspired scrap metal sculptures.

Drew has been welding since 2008, and is now an expert at turning disused metal parts into art. “I greatly enjoy bringing life and beauty to what is often considered to be junk,” he tells My Modern Met. “I love working with scrap bicycle chains and sprockets in particular for a plethora of reasons, including the fact that they are highly conducive to geometric designs, and they come in a variety of metallic finishes that often take on colorful patinas when heated.” He continues, “I like to think of all of the thousands of miles they have carried riders on their journeys and the stories they may tell if they could talk.”

Combining his love for cycling, sustainability, and nature, Evans is particularly fond of creating tree sculptures. The first one he ever made was commissioned as a birthday gift for a customer’s father who worked at a local bike shop. Using scrap metal he found in the trash at the very same shop, Evans put together the impressive 11″ x 15″ tree, featuring a collection of sprockets for the foliage and bike chains for the branches and trunk. Since then, Evans has created many trees in varying sizes and foliage finishes. For example, he cleverly uses bike parts with a warm, golden patina for autumnal leafage.

Other than trees, Evans also crafts sculptures inspired by the human body, planets, abstract patterns, and more. One of his most recent works is a figurative sculpture of the female form. Standing at 36″ × 16″ and weighing in at about 20 pounds (9 kg), the incredible work is Evans’ most elaborate work of bike chain art to date. No matter his subject, each piece showcases the artist’s talent and dedication to his craft.

Scroll down to check out some of Evans’ bike chain sculptures and find more from his portfolio on his website.

Drew Evans (of Chainbreaker Studio) turns old bike chains and sprockets into incredible metal sculptures.

Tree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew EvansTree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew Evans

His tree sculptures combine is love of cycling, sustainability, and nature.

Tree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew EvansTree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew EvansTree Sculpture Made From Bike Chains by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew Evans

Evans cleverly uses bike parts with differing patinas to achieve colored foliage.

Bike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew Evans

Other than trees, Evans also creates figurative sculptures and much more.

Bike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansBike Chain Sculptures by Drew EvansScrap Metal Sculptures by Drew EvansScrap Metal Sculptures by Drew EvansScrap Metal Sculptures by Drew EvansScrap Metal Sculptures by Drew EvansDrew Evans: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Drew Evans.

Related Articles:

Artist Turns Nuts, Bolts, and Scrap Metal Into Life-Size Animal Sculptures

Artist Turns Scrap Metal into Delicately Crafted Insect Sculptures

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

Incredible Sculptures Made of Bicycle Parts

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sculptor Creates “Glitchy” Wooden Figures and Shares His Process on Instagram
Ethereal Angel Sculpture Appears to Effortlessly Float Above the Ground
Amazing Sculptures Show People Carving Their Ideal Figures Into Their Own Bodies
6 Contemporary Diorama Artists Who Craft Fascinating Miniature Worlds
Surreal Sculpture of Face Masks Kissing Explores Ideas of Intimacy Amid a Pandemic
6 Jeff Koons Sculptures That Have Helped Define His Pop Culture-Inspired Career

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Builds Amazing Menagerie of Animals With LEGO Bricks
Artist Combines Artifacts With AI To Create Realistic Portraits of Roman Emperors
Delft-Style Weaponry Contrasts Female Empowerment With Outdated Societal Ideals
18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures
Japanese Grandparents Create Life-Size Totoro With Bus Stop For Their Grandkids

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.