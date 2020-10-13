Artist Turns Old Bike Chains Into Spectacular Metal Sculptures Inspired by Nature and Humans

When Iowa-based Drew Evans (of Chainbreaker Studio) isn’t running his bicycle repair shop, he’s turning old bike parts into art. The talented metalworker uses discarded bike chains and sprockets to create incredible, nature-inspired scrap metal sculptures.

Drew has been welding since 2008, and is now an expert at turning disused metal parts into art. “I greatly enjoy bringing life and beauty to what is often considered to be junk,” he tells My Modern Met. “I love working with scrap bicycle chains and sprockets in particular for a plethora of reasons, including the fact that they are highly conducive to geometric designs, and they come in a variety of metallic finishes that often take on colorful patinas when heated.” He continues, “I like to think of all of the thousands of miles they have carried riders on their journeys and the stories they may tell if they could talk.”

Combining his love for cycling, sustainability, and nature, Evans is particularly fond of creating tree sculptures. The first one he ever made was commissioned as a birthday gift for a customer’s father who worked at a local bike shop. Using scrap metal he found in the trash at the very same shop, Evans put together the impressive 11″ x 15″ tree, featuring a collection of sprockets for the foliage and bike chains for the branches and trunk. Since then, Evans has created many trees in varying sizes and foliage finishes. For example, he cleverly uses bike parts with a warm, golden patina for autumnal leafage.

Other than trees, Evans also crafts sculptures inspired by the human body, planets, abstract patterns, and more. One of his most recent works is a figurative sculpture of the female form. Standing at 36″ × 16″ and weighing in at about 20 pounds (9 kg), the incredible work is Evans’ most elaborate work of bike chain art to date. No matter his subject, each piece showcases the artist’s talent and dedication to his craft.

