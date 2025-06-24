Brooklyn Botanic Garden Is Celebrating 100 Years of Its Renowned Bonsai Collection

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its renowned bonsai collection. It’s one of the oldest and largest collections on public display outside of Japan, having been established in 1925 and now comprising over 400 plants. BBG’s celebration began on June 14, 2025, and it goes through October 19, 2025. During that time, there will be an expanded display of specimens—including a selection of the garden's smallest bonsai—along with gardening demonstrations and ticketed sake dinners.

“Brooklyn Botanic Garden has been the proud caretaker of this remarkable bonsai collection for 100 years, fostering a practice that is equal parts horticulture, art, design, and patience,” says Adrian Benepe, president of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “We are excited to see even more of these miniature trees—true works of art—displayed this year, including outdoors amid full-sized trees for a stunning comparison.”

Bonsai is translated from Japanese as “planted in a tray.” They are often designed to depict trees as they would naturally grow, and almost any tree can be trained into bonsai with the right kind of thought, pruning, and care. Frank Masao Okamura was BBG’s first exclusive bonsai curator, with a long tenure lasting from 1947 to 1981. He was instrumental in developing the collection as it is today and grew bonsai from unusual plants, including tropics and semi-tropicals.

The bonsai collection is housed in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum, and the anniversary is an opportunity to interpret the collection in new ways. “I change the display often and bring in ﬂowering and fragrant trees as much as possible so that the visitor’s experience is always fresh and exciting,” says BBG’s C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum gardener David Castro. “We have so many bonsai and this is such a rare collection, it’s easy to display something different.”

All exhibits and tours to the BBG’s bonsai centennial programs are free with admission. You have until October 19, 2025, to see this special display.

All images via Brooklyn Botanic Garden.