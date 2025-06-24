Home / Nature

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Is Celebrating 100 Years of Its Renowned Bonsai Collection

By Sara Barnes on June 24, 2025
Bonsai outdoors, diplayed in Magnolia Plaza. (Photo: Jeremy Weine)

Bonsai outdoors, displayed in Magnolia Plaza. (Photo: Jeremy Weine)

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its renowned bonsai collection. It’s one of the oldest and largest collections on public display outside of Japan, having been established in 1925 and now comprising over 400 plants. BBG’s celebration began on June 14, 2025, and it goes through October 19, 2025. During that time, there will be an expanded display of specimens—including a selection of the garden's smallest bonsai—along with gardening demonstrations and ticketed sake dinners.

“Brooklyn Botanic Garden has been the proud caretaker of this remarkable bonsai collection for 100 years, fostering a practice that is equal parts horticulture, art, design, and patience,” says Adrian Benepe, president of Brooklyn Botanic Garden. “We are excited to see even more of these miniature trees—true works of art—displayed this year, including outdoors amid full-sized trees for a stunning comparison.”

Bonsai is translated from Japanese as “planted in a tray.” They are often designed to depict trees as they would naturally grow, and almost any tree can be trained into bonsai with the right kind of thought, pruning, and care. Frank Masao Okamura was BBG’s first exclusive bonsai curator, with a long tenure lasting from 1947 to 1981. He was instrumental in developing the collection as it is today and grew bonsai from unusual plants, including tropics and semi-tropicals.

The bonsai collection is housed in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum, and the anniversary is an opportunity to interpret the collection in new ways. “I change the display often and bring in ﬂowering and fragrant trees as much as possible so that the visitor’s experience is always fresh and exciting,” says BBG’s C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum gardener David Castro. “We have so many bonsai and this is such a rare collection, it’s easy to display something different.”

All exhibits and tours to the BBG’s bonsai centennial programs are free with admission. You have until October 19, 2025, to see this special display.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its renowned bonsai collection.

Visitors admire the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum.

Visitors admire the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum. (Photo: Michael Stewart)

It’s one of the oldest and largest collections on public display outside of Japan, having been established in 1925 and now comprising over 400 plants.

American larch with fall foliage in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum

American larch with fall foliage in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum. (Photo: Michael Stewart)

BBG’s celebration began on June 14, 2025, and it goes through October 19, 2025.

Blue atlas cedar in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum.

Blue atlas cedar in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum. (Photo: Michael Stewart)

During that time, there will be an expanded display of specimens.

"Fudo" (sargent juniper) in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum.

“Fudo” (sargent juniper) in the C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum. (Photo: Michael Stewart)

The C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum in autumn.

The C.V. Starr Bonsai Museum in autumn. (Photo: Michael Stewart)

Frank Masao Okamura was BBG’s first exclusive bonsai curator, with a long tenure lasting from 1947 to 1981.

Frank Okamura, the Garden's first bonsai curator

Frank Okamura, the Garden's first bonsai curator.

All exhibits and tours to the BBG’s bonsai centennial programs are free with admission.

BBG's Bonsai House, circa 1965

BBG's Bonsai House, circa 1965.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Related Articles:

Resilient Bonsai Tree Sculptures Burst Through Porcelain Vessels

Long-Exposure Photos Envelop Bonsai Trees With Streams of Bright Light

Mini Bonsai Trees Can Grow Full-Sized Apples, Quinces, and Pomegranates

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Magnolias Are So Old That They’re Pollinated by Beetles
You Can Visit This Eternal Flame Flickering Under a Waterfall
Learn About the Japanese Technique of Relocating—Rather Than Cutting Down—Trees
Watch Sir David Attenborough’s 99 Most Iconic Moments in a 6-Hour Birthday Tribute Video
Study Reveals That Humans Have Only Seen 0.001% of Our Deep Seafloor
Scientists Say Underwater Volcano May Soon Erupt Off Oregon’s Coast

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adventurous Bird Crashing Into a Waterfall Wins Nature Photography Contest
Internet-Famous Bald Eagle Pair’s Three Eggs Are Expected To Hatch Soon
National Park Service Ranger Impacted by DOGE Firings Speaks Out
Striking Winners of the 2025 World Nature Photography Awards
How the “Igloo Effect” Helped a Swedish Man Survive Two Months Trapped in a Frigid Snowed-in Car
Photographer Highlights the Importance of Monarch Butterfly Conservation Through Stunning Images

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.