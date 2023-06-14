You Can Buy This 19th-Century Scottish Castle for $37,000 and Turn It Into a Retreat

Do you dream of owning your own castle in Scotland? What about a boutique hotel? Both dreams could collide if you have the cash. A Scottish castle on Fetlar, the fourth largest island in the Shetland Islands, is now up for sale for $37,000. This might seem like a steal, but the castle, called Brough Lodge, is hardly livable. In fact, a trust dedicated to the castle's preservation has a plan the buyer must also finance. If the buyer can pour an additional $15 million into the property, the trust hopes that Brough Lodge can become a luxury, 24-room hotel which will bring visitors to the remote island.

Brough Lodge was built in 1825 by a merchant named Arthur Nicolson. He was likely inspired by his travels through the Germanic lands of Europe to create the gothic outpost on the remote island. Since then, the castle has been passed down the family line. However, no one has lived there since 1970. In 1998, the Brough Lodge Trust began as a Building Preservation Trust, a registered charity. The building received a new roof around 10 years ago. The trust now seeks a new owner who will follow through on designs they have created with eminent designers for a boutique hotel.

The hotel will fit within the existing building in a respectful way. As it is a category A listed building, there are rules and regulations for renovating due to the property's historic interest. Twenty-four bedrooms will be added in an extension covered by grass, while glass-walled common spaces will occupy the historic main buildings. Epic views of the castle and the surrounding sea and rolling green will hopefully draw guests looking for peace, beauty, and a taste of this special corner of the world. The Shetland Islands are remote—only 69 people live full-time on Fetlar. However, they are rich in cultural heritage centered around sheep farming and wool. They also are home to the delightful Shetland Pony breed.

If all this magic sounds like a great start to your next boutique hotel property, or you just want to dream, check out the listing through Harper MacLeod LLP.

For $37,000, you can buy this 19th-century Scottish castle, although you must also have the funds to renovate it into a boutique hotel.

Brough Lodge is located on Fetlar, one of the Shetland Islands of Scotland, a remote yet beautiful region.

h/t: [Architectural Digest]

