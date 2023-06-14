Home / Architecture

You Can Buy This 19th-Century Scottish Castle for $37,000 and Turn It Into a Retreat

By Madeleine Muzdakis on June 14, 2023

Do you dream of owning your own castle in Scotland? What about a boutique hotel? Both dreams could collide if you have the cash. A Scottish castle on Fetlar, the fourth largest island in the Shetland Islands, is now up for sale for $37,000. This might seem like a steal, but the castle, called Brough Lodge, is hardly livable. In fact, a trust dedicated to the castle's preservation has a plan the buyer must also finance. If the buyer can pour an additional $15 million into the property, the trust hopes that Brough Lodge can become a luxury, 24-room hotel which will bring visitors to the remote island.

Brough Lodge was built in 1825 by a merchant named Arthur Nicolson. He was likely inspired by his travels through the Germanic lands of Europe to create the gothic outpost on the remote island. Since then, the castle has been passed down the family line. However, no one has lived there since 1970. In 1998, the Brough Lodge Trust began as a Building Preservation Trust, a registered charity. The building received a new roof around 10 years ago. The trust now seeks a new owner who will follow through on designs they have created with eminent designers for a boutique hotel.

The hotel will fit within the existing building in a respectful way. As it is a category A listed building, there are rules and regulations for renovating due to the property's historic interest. Twenty-four bedrooms will be added in an extension covered by grass, while glass-walled common spaces will occupy the historic main buildings. Epic views of the castle and the surrounding sea and rolling green will hopefully draw guests looking for peace, beauty, and a taste of this special corner of the world. The Shetland Islands are remote—only 69 people live full-time on Fetlar. However, they are rich in cultural heritage centered around sheep farming and wool. They also are home to the delightful Shetland Pony breed.

If all this magic sounds like a great start to your next boutique hotel property, or you just want to dream, check out the listing through Harper MacLeod LLP.

For $37,000, you can buy this 19th-century Scottish castle, although you must also have the funds to renovate it into a boutique hotel.

Buy a Scottish Castle for $37,000, to Turn Into a Retreat!

An aerial view of the lodge property. (Photo: Screenshot via Brough Lodge Trust)

Brough Lodge is located on Fetlar, one of the Shetland Islands of Scotland, a remote yet beautiful region.

Beautiful View at Shetlands

Shetland Islands, Scotland. (Photo: MARCIN_KADZIOLKA/Depositphotos)

h/t: [Architectural Digest]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ambitious Floating City Concept Designed to Adapt to Climate Crisis
Wheelchair Users Are Excited About Delta’s New Design for an Accessible Airplane Seat
New Biennale Honors the Lush Landscape of Van Gogh’s Childhood
Kayak’s New ‘Best Time to Travel’ Tool Makes Trip Planning a Breeze
OutpostX Offers a Stunning Glamping Oasis in the Utah Desert
The Fascinating History and Controversial Construction of the Eiffel Tower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The National WWII Museum Dedicates Itself to Honoring America’s Role in the War
Traveler Wears Five Pounds of Clothing To Avoid the Extra Luggage Fees at the Airport
How Haussmann Architecture Transformed All of Paris with Modern Buildings
Fascinating Video Reveals How Florence Built the World’s Largest Dome (At the Time)
Enormous Cube-Shaped Skyscraper Will Be the Centerpiece of Riyadh’s Futuristic Downtown
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to New Orleans

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.