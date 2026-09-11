Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Dive Into the Winning Images and Films of the Underwater Awards Australasia 2026 Competition

By Linnea Pejcha on September 11, 2026
Photo of seal hunting underwater.

International Waters – Silver – “Big Stretch” by Sam Blount (USA)

There’s a lot happening beneath the ocean’s surface that most of us will never get the chance to see. From dolphins working together to hunt dinner to a tiny clingfish hitching a ride on a seadragon, the Underwater Awards Australasia 2026 captures some remarkable moments in marine life.

Now in its third year, the international competition celebrates underwater photography and filmmaking, with a particular focus on the Australasian region. Entrants competed in nine categories, with a “Best of Show” prize.

This year’s top honor went to Australian filmmaker Kat dos Remedios for Dragon, a short film documenting weedy seadragons in Victoria’s Port Phillip Bay. Dos Remedios filmed the animals throughout the 2025 breeding season, returning to the same location almost daily. The project took on additional significance as toxic algal blooms devastated weedy seadragon populations elsewhere along the Great Southern Reef.

The highlight came when dos Remedios encountered newly hatched seadragons in the wild for the first time. Those tiny animals ultimately became the heart of Dragon, which won both the Reels Showcase category and Best of Show.

The still photography winners offer an equally varied look at life underwater. Jake Wilton took Gold in the Australian category for Coastal Hunters, photographed at Ningaloo Reef. The image captures two bottlenose dolphins working together to corral a tightly packed school of parrotfish.

Wilton watched as the dolphins gradually tightened the school before taking turns feeding. “What initially appeared chaotic was remarkably organized,” he says, with each dolphin seemingly playing a role in keeping the fish together.

Jules Casey also photographed a rarely seen moment for Deadly Devotion, which earned Silver in the Australian category. Her image shows a female southern blue-ringed octopus carrying a clutch of eggs outside her den. Females carrying eggs typically stay hidden, making the encounter particularly unusual. Casey observed the octopus in the same exposed location for at least two hours before returning later to find that she had moved.

For Dragon Clinger, Sydney category winner Talia Greis focused on something much smaller. Her photograph shows a clingfish attached to the back of a weedy seadragon. Look closely, and there’s another passenger: a tiny parasite riding on the clingfish itself. Greis only noticed the unusual arrangement because she had stopped to examine the seadragon’s intricate patterns at close range.

The awards also highlight photographers documenting both the challenges facing marine ecosystems and efforts to restore them. Maryline Renault’s At the Heart of Coral Restoration, which took Silver in the Conservation category, was photographed at the Biorock coral restoration project in Pemuteran, Indonesia. Her image places a diver among structures designed to encourage coral growth, offering a more hopeful view of what marine conservation can look like.

Far from the warm waters of Indonesia and Australia, Sam Blount had a very different encounter in Antarctica. His photograph Big Stretch, the Silver winner in International Waters, captures a leopard seal lunging toward him with its jaws open. Blount says photographing one of the animals had long been a goal of his, though the close encounter certainly made for a more dramatic portrait than he might have expected.

Together, the photographs show just how varied underwater photography can be. Some depend on patience and close observation, while others capture a split-second encounter that would be difficult to repeat. Whether it’s an octopus guarding her eggs or dolphins coordinating a hunt, each image gives us a glimpse of behavior that usually happens well outside our view.

This year’s awards also benefit marine conservation. Half of the proceeds from finalist prints sold at the exhibition will go to the Australian Marine Conservation Society and Take 3 for the Sea, while the winning photographs will appear in the Australian Marine Conservation Society’s 2028 calendar.

Scroll down to see more standout images from the Underwater Awards Australasia 2026.

The Underwater Awards Australasia 2026 celebrates the beauty of underwater life through film and photography.

Photo of divers underwater with coral.

Conservation – Silver – “At the Heart of Coral Restoration” by Maryline Renault (Singapore)

This year’s Best of Show honor went to Australian filmmaker Kat dos Remedios for Dragon, a short film documenting weedy seadragons in Victoria’s Port Phillip Bay.

[frame width=”1300″ height=”731″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wAdMQs0oWjA?si=LwCjFqTIz-PWaJVb” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen flexible=”true”]

The winners capture a variety of marine life, from hunting seals to a blue-ringed octopus clutching her eggs.

Dolphins herding fish underwater.

Australian – Gold – “Coastal Hunters” by Jake Wilton (Australia)

Photo of octopus clutching her eggs.

Australian – Silver – “Deadly Devotion” by Jules Casey (Australia)

Together, the photographs show just how varied underwater photography can be.

Clingfish riding on the back of a weedy seadragon.

Sydney – Gold – “Dragon Clinger” by Talia Greis (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Sydney – Silver – “Teeth of the Reef” by Daniel Sly (Australia)

Photo of whale with fishing rod attached to tail.

Conservation – Gold – “Trapped in the Blue” by Annika Dahlberg (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia

International Waters – Honorable Mention – “Strike a Pose” by Patrick Uramowski (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Tough TG – Gold – “Anemone Tenant” by Qian Kun (China)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Smartphone/Action Cam – Silver – “Blenny at Sunset” by Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Smartphone/Action Cam – Gold – “Halimeda Ghostpipe” by Enrico Somogyi (Germany)

Underwater Awards Australasia

International Waters – Gold – “Crowded Spotlight” by Simone Caprodossi (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Only Water – Gold – “The Best of Both Worlds” by Tom Healy (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia

Only Water – Silver – “Stab” by Kosta Giannopoulos (Australia)

Underwater Awards Australasia: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Underwater Awards Australasia.

Related Articles:

Glowing Fishing Net Caught in a Mangrove Tree Wins the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards

Haunting and Hopeful Images Win the 2026 Environmental Photography Award

Underwater Photographer Helps Free a Humpback Whale Entangled in Fishing Gear

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Get a Sneak Peek of the Winning Images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026 Contest
Striking Winners of the 2026 British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums Photo Contest
Amazing Winners of the 2026 Minimalist Photography Awards Prove That Less Is More
Glowing Fishing Net Caught in a Mangrove Tree Wins the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards
Free-To-Enter Wellcome Photography Contest Offers $70,000 in Prizes
2026 Siena International Photo Awards Festival Announces Amazing Nominees

More on My Modern Met

29 Spectacular Finalists of the 2026 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Amazing Winners of the 2026 International Aerial Photographer of the Year Competition
Meet the 7 Winners of the Prestigious 2026 Hasselblad Masters Photo Competition
20 Shortlisted Entries in the 2026 Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year Contest
Beaker Street Science Photography Prize Finalists Highlight Rare Fish, Bioluminescent Algae, and More
13 Awe-Inspiring Winners From the 2026 UN World Oceans Day Photo Competition

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.