My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Design / Creative Products

Stained Glass Artist Reimagines Butterfly Wings as Beautiful Bookends

By Regina Sienra on September 5, 2025

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

For Zet (of GlassArtSouvenirs), stained glass is all about colors and light. The Vietnam-based creative has long been drawn to this practice, prompting him to learn and master the techniques around this craft. Inspired by the natural world, his skills shine the most in his detailed butterfly bookends, which capture the intricate details and colors of these insects’ wings.

“Every design begins with a sketch, then careful hand-cutting, copper foiling, and soldering using the Tiffany method,” the artist explains on Etsy. For his butterfly wing bookends, he has created individual designs modeled after different species. Among the butterflies featured are the Red Admiral butterfly; the Monarch, with its orange and black color scheme; the Blue Morpho; the Ulysses Blue butterfly; the Buckeye, known for its eye-like patterns; and the Morpho godarti butterfly, which is known for its brilliant blue wings and symbolism of transformation and joy.

Zet works in a small studio, where he designs and builds each piece, aided by his uncle, who makes the wooden parts that evoke the butterfly’s body for him. Created with book lovers and readers in mind, these bookends double as statement pieces that catch the sun and brighten everyday spaces. On average, the bookends are 9 inches tall, and 3 inches deep, with each wing being 6 inches wide.

“Each bookend is carefully made by hand using vibrant stained glass and traditional techniques,” Zet shares. The things he strives for in his craft are thoughtful design, durable craftsmanship, and pieces that feel personal. “You’re not just buying bookends—you’re supporting artisan craftsmanship and giving a one-of-a-kind piece that can’t be found in big box stores,” he says. “Each butterfly is unique due to the natural variations in stained glass.”

Zet has also explored other motifs with his ornate bookends, such as sunflowers, dragon wings, and honeycombs. He’s also used the stained glass technique in other decorative elements, such as glass flowers and a wide array of sun catchers and mobiles.

To order your own piece of functional aet and explore all of Zet’s crafts, visit GlassArtSouvenirs store on Etsy.

Zet (of GlassArtSouvenirs) creates detailed butterfly bookends that capture the intricate details and colors of these insects’ wings.

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

“Every design begins with a sketch, then careful hand-cutting, copper foiling, and soldering using the Tiffany method,” the artist explains.

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Among the butterflies featured are the Red Admiral butterfly, the Monarch, the Blue Morpho, the Ulysses Blue butterfly, the Buckeye, and the Morpho godartii butterfly.

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Created with book lovers and readers in mind, these bookends double as statement pieces that catch the sun and brighten everyday spaces.

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

To order your own butterfly bookends and explore all of Zet’s crafts, visit GlassArtSouvenirs’ store on Etsy.

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

Stained Glass Butterfly Bookends by GlassArtSouvenirs

GlassArtSouvenirs: Instagram | Etsy | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by GlassArtSouvenirs.

Related Articles:

Crochet Flower Bookmarks Designed To Look like They’re Blooming From the Page You’re Reading

Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges

Disco Ball Animal Sculptures Bring Sparkling Glamour to Every Room

Cozy Fireplace Mugs That Look Like They Belong in Mini Homes

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

IKEA Releases Clever ‘Meatball Plate’ for the Store’s World-Famous Food
Kinetic Sculpture Changes Throughout the Day To Bring You the Latest Weather Report
Takashi Murakami Returns to CASETiFY With Second Groundbreaking Collaboration
30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Creative Tools
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Ingenious Foldable Ruler Makes Measuring Easier and More Precise Than Ever

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mesmerizing Kinetic Clock Expands and Contracts With the Passage of Time
Smart Ping Pong Table Brings Arcade Fun to a Classic Game of Table Tennis
Shepard Fairey’s Iconic OBEY Giant Featured on Luxe Playing Card Decks
Mr. Doodle’s Signature Illustrations Add Vibrancy and Charm to New Kleenex Tissue Boxes
These Playful Products Will Spark Your Creativity To Get You Started Creating
Takashi Murakami Teams Up With CASETiFY To Create Vibrant Tech Accessories

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.