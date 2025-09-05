Stained Glass Artist Reimagines Butterfly Wings as Beautiful Bookends

For Zet (of GlassArtSouvenirs), stained glass is all about colors and light. The Vietnam-based creative has long been drawn to this practice, prompting him to learn and master the techniques around this craft. Inspired by the natural world, his skills shine the most in his detailed butterfly bookends, which capture the intricate details and colors of these insects’ wings.

“Every design begins with a sketch, then careful hand-cutting, copper foiling, and soldering using the Tiffany method,” the artist explains on Etsy. For his butterfly wing bookends, he has created individual designs modeled after different species. Among the butterflies featured are the Red Admiral butterfly; the Monarch, with its orange and black color scheme; the Blue Morpho; the Ulysses Blue butterfly; the Buckeye, known for its eye-like patterns; and the Morpho godarti butterfly, which is known for its brilliant blue wings and symbolism of transformation and joy.

Zet works in a small studio, where he designs and builds each piece, aided by his uncle, who makes the wooden parts that evoke the butterfly’s body for him. Created with book lovers and readers in mind, these bookends double as statement pieces that catch the sun and brighten everyday spaces. On average, the bookends are 9 inches tall, and 3 inches deep, with each wing being 6 inches wide.

“Each bookend is carefully made by hand using vibrant stained glass and traditional techniques,” Zet shares. The things he strives for in his craft are thoughtful design, durable craftsmanship, and pieces that feel personal. “You’re not just buying bookends—you’re supporting artisan craftsmanship and giving a one-of-a-kind piece that can’t be found in big box stores,” he says. “Each butterfly is unique due to the natural variations in stained glass.”

Zet has also explored other motifs with his ornate bookends, such as sunflowers, dragon wings, and honeycombs. He’s also used the stained glass technique in other decorative elements, such as glass flowers and a wide array of sun catchers and mobiles.

To order your own piece of functional aet and explore all of Zet’s crafts, visit GlassArtSouvenirs store on Etsy.

