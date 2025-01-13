Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges

The Black Forest region in southwestern Germany is largely considered the birthplace of the cuckoo clock. Traditional designs typically involve organic decorative elements; but, in Turkey, these iconic chirping clocks are undergoing a radical transformation.

Led by artist Serdar Kar and his wife Suzi, Woodmess has modernized the cuckoo clock through bold colorways, inventive shapes, and surprising textures. Each clock is meticulously handcrafted, with designs ranging from the minimalist and elegant to the playful and complex.

Crafting a cuckoo clock demands exacting precision and a keen understanding of the clock’s interior mechanics. Having grown up in a family of craftsmen, Kar didn’t hesitate in pursuing the decorative arts, and was especially eager about constructing cuckoo clocks.

“I always had a passion for cuckoo clocks since my childhood and remaking them with modern designs was always in my mind,” Kar tells My Modern Met. “After I moved to a bigger studio in 2020, I started producing the clocks and they immediately got the attention of my customers.”

By 2022, Kar’s wife Suzi joined Woodmess, cementing the family-owned studio as one of the world’s leading cuckoo clock fabricators. “We love the idea of making something that suits modern homes and allows people to enjoy the nostalgic cuckoo feeling,” the duo says.

Woodmess clocks cleverly embody both historical and contemporary influences. One clock, for example, retains a wooden face, its dark grain reminiscent of traditional designs. The clock’s brass detailing and sleek, minimalist angles, however, provide a fresh reinterpretation of an object that would otherwise be replete with ornamentation.

Other timepieces are more direct departures, with several designs incorporating multiple colors and unexpected curves. One such clock resembles an infinity sign turned on its side, featuring a rainbow motif that pulses through each of the object’s wooden layers. Another clock also delights with its rainbow color scheme, but combines geometry with an asymmetrical edge to exacerbate its dramatic silhouette.

“All clocks are handcrafted one by one, with attention to every detail, upon order,” the Kars explain. “As the clocks are made to order, it is possible for everyone to create their own clock by choosing the colors.”

For the husband-and-wife duo, Woodmess was born from a dream that proved too irresistible to not act upon. “Every job done with patience, dedication, and passion will be successful,” the Kars say.

To discover more of their innovative products, visit the Woodmess store on Etsy.

