Home / Design / Creative Products

Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges

By Eva Baron on January 13, 2025
Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The Black Forest region in southwestern Germany is largely considered the birthplace of the cuckoo clock. Traditional designs typically involve organic decorative elements; but, in Turkey, these iconic chirping clocks are undergoing a radical transformation.

Led by artist Serdar Kar and his wife Suzi, Woodmess has modernized the cuckoo clock through bold colorways, inventive shapes, and surprising textures. Each clock is meticulously handcrafted, with designs ranging from the minimalist and elegant to the playful and complex.

Crafting a cuckoo clock demands exacting precision and a keen understanding of the clock’s interior mechanics. Having grown up in a family of craftsmen, Kar didn’t hesitate in pursuing the decorative arts, and was especially eager about constructing cuckoo clocks.

“I always had a passion for cuckoo clocks since my childhood and remaking them with modern designs was always in my mind,” Kar tells My Modern Met. “After I moved to a bigger studio in 2020, I started producing the clocks and they immediately got the attention of my customers.”

By 2022, Kar’s wife Suzi joined Woodmess, cementing the family-owned studio as one of the world’s leading cuckoo clock fabricators. “We love the idea of making something that suits modern homes and allows people to enjoy the nostalgic cuckoo feeling,” the duo says.

Woodmess clocks cleverly embody both historical and contemporary influences. One clock, for example, retains a wooden face, its dark grain reminiscent of traditional designs. The clock’s brass detailing and sleek, minimalist angles, however, provide a fresh reinterpretation of an object that would otherwise be replete with ornamentation.

Other timepieces are more direct departures, with several designs incorporating multiple colors and unexpected curves. One such clock resembles an infinity sign turned on its side, featuring a rainbow motif that pulses through each of the object’s wooden layers. Another clock also delights with its rainbow color scheme, but combines geometry with an asymmetrical edge to exacerbate its dramatic silhouette.

“All clocks are handcrafted one by one, with attention to every detail, upon order,” the Kars explain. “As the clocks are made to order, it is possible for everyone to create their own clock by choosing the colors.”

For the husband-and-wife duo, Woodmess was born from a dream that proved too irresistible to not act upon. “Every job done with patience, dedication, and passion will be successful,” the Kars say.

To discover more of their innovative products, visit the Woodmess store on Etsy.

Led by Serdar Kar and his wife Suzi, the design studio Woodmess has modernized the traditional cuckoo clock.

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess cuckoo clocks boast bold colors, inventive shapes, and surprising textures.

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

 

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

These clocks are ingenious reinterpretations of decorative objects that are traditionally adorned with organic ornamentation.

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

Woodmess Cuckoo Clocks

 

Woodmess: Website | Instagram | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Woodmess.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Vibrant Pop Culture Posters Using Bauhaus Aesthetics

Couple Turns Historical Icons Into Cute and Colorful Art Toys

Cozy Crocodile Socks Designed To Look Like a Fuzzy Reptile Is Devouring Your Feet

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down
This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them
CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings
45 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season
Cozy Crocodile Socks Designed To Look Like a Fuzzy Reptile Is Devouring Your Feet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best of 2024: 30 Creative Products We Loved and Added to Our Cart This Year
Surreal Limited-Edition Tech Accessories Inspired by Dalí’s Paintings
Hot Water Bottle Cover Realistically Shaped Like a Curled up Shiba Inu to Snuggle up With
Innovative Tent Inflates in Under Two Minutes and Offers Perfect Solution To Camping Hassles
2024 Holiday Gifts Under $20 for Anyone Who Loves Creative Things
World’s Smallest Inkless Pen Lasts Forever and Fits on Your Keyring for On-the-Go Access

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.