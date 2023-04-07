Home / Animals / Dogs

This French Bulldog Is So Good at Skateboarding He’s Being Called “Tony Dawg”

By Regina Sienra on April 7, 2023

Skateboarding French Bulldog
by u/tommos in interestingasfuck

Some people excel at training their dogs to do tricks like rolling over, standing up, or giving a paw; but what about training them to do skateboard tricks? Cabbage (aka Bai Cai) is a white French Bulldog who has mesmerized the Internet by skating like an absolute pro. This is more than just a cute pup posing on a skateboard. Cabbage fully seems to understand how to push off, keep his balance, make turns, and even skate down stairs. It’s no wonder that some are calling him “Tony Dawg.”

At home, Cabbage is described as a very gentle dog who always seems to be in a good mood, and doesn't bark very often. But he took social media by storm after the first videos of him going for a ride and cleverly avoiding obstacles popped up online. Like any skater who takes it seriously, Cabbage is quite stylish, donning patterned shirts, jerseys, and even sunglasses or chains as he speeds through town.

But how did this french bulldog learn to skate? According to the South China Morning Post, his owner, Zhao Chen, who is also a skater, began training him in 2020. “At first, I used snacks to lure him to stay on the board,” Zhao says. “Then, I taught him how to skate with one paw. Once he picked up the skills, he became very interested and just kept skating on his own.” After just 20 days of practice, Cabbage was already skating by himself. To make up for his size and in order to move smoothly, he stays on the very front of the board.

To polish his skateboarding abilities, Cabbage visits the park every morning, where he skates alongside his human for 15 minutes. While he seems very proficient and ready to tackle more complex stuff, Zhao doesn't want to push him to learn more tricks that could be too much for him. If Cabbage can do some exercise and make a few people smile, that's more than enough. “While Cabbage and I are having fun, I want to bring laughter to others too,” Zhao shares. “People live very stressful lives now. It would be nice if we could share our happiness.”

Cabbage (aka Bai Cai) is a white French Bulldog who has mesmerized the Internet by skating like a pro.

@baic99999My name is Chinese cabbage！Today is my first performance，Everybody has the money to hold the money field, has the hand to point a thumbs-up, thank you♬ original sound – baicaiwanhuaban

Like any skater who takes his craft seriously, Cabbage always looks the part, donning patterned shirts, jerseys, and even sunglasses or chains as he speeds through town.

@baic99999 年轻人不要太气盛，这个眼神.我服了.. #抖音宠物图鉴 #chinatiktokforyou #puppy #cute #bulldog #francebulldog ♬ original sound – baicaiwanhuaban

This is more than just a cute pup posing on a skateboard. Cabbage knows how to push off, keep his balance, make turns, and even skate  down stairs.

@baic99999 Do you think I can only play skateboard 📷📷 home skills are countless 📷你以为白菜只会玩滑板吗📷📷居家技能也是会的不计其数📷#bulldog #french #frenchbulldog #china #chinese ♬ original sound – baicaiwanhuaban

Cabbage (Bai Cai): TikTok
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Dog Wears Camera That Takes Pictures When He Gets Excited

Dog With an Adorable Pout Smiled With Her Forever Family After 411 Days in a Shelter

French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dog Wears Camera That Takes Pictures When He Gets Excited
Dog With an Adorable Pout Smiled With Her Forever Family After 411 Days in a Shelter
French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.
Actor Michael J. Fox Welcomes His Adorable Pup Named “Blue”
Devoted Service Dog Stays by Human’s Side the Whole Time He’s in the Hospital
Animal Shelter Takes Lovely Portraits of Its Longest Residents To Help Find Their Special Someone

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Animal Shelter Asks Paul Rudd To Adopt Dog That Looks Just Like Him
Group of Guys Dangle Themselves to Rescue a Dog That Fell Into a Canal in Manchester
Meet Bobi, the World’s Oldest Living Dog Who Is 30 Years Old
Super Bowl Ad of a Girl and Her Dog Growing Old Together Will Tug at Your Heartstrings
Kaya the Service Dog Is Honored on Her Last Plane Ride Ever After Being on 250+ Flights
One-Eared Shelter Dog Alters His Plush Toy So That It Looks Like Him

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.