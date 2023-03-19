Dog With an Adorable Pout Smiled With Her Forever Family After 411 Days in a Shelter

When it comes to funny dog faces, there are some who have derpy smiles while a few look permanently concerned. And now, there is a pup who seems to have a permanent pout. Mixed with her big eyes, this canine named Siri has Puss in Boots' big eyes energy, making everyone want to please her every wish. And although finding her dream family took longer than expected, she just got her happy ending after spending 411 days at the SPCA of Wake County.

Siri's road to finally having a forever home began with a heartbreaking post from the SPCA team. “It hurts our hearts to see her passed over day after day. Even as one of the sweetest, most gentle dogs at SPCA Wake, she is the longest resident here,” reads the Facebook post. “Thing is, Siri is an absolute doll. She's calm, easy-going, polite, and has an absolutely adorable pout.”

The sweet pup was surrendered by her original owners in December 2021. She had lived her whole life outside and spent her days with a dog friend; however, when they started to fight over food, the family realized they could no longer live together. Despite being a calm dog who loves snuggles, she could no longer feel comfortable around other dogs. This became an obstacle for rehoming her, as she would only be able to thrive in a house free of other dogs, cats (since Siri chases them away), and kids, as they can be unpredictable. “In over 13 months, she had 11 people express interest in adopting her, but all of them, unfortunately, fell through,” Samantha Ranlet, marketing communications specialist at SPCA of Wake County, said.

In a demonstration of the power of the internet, Siri's sad tale reached half a million people, and in a matter of time, the perfect family came along. “After 411 days, SIRI IS ADOPTED! We can't stop smiling!!! This wonderful couple heard Siri's story and fell in love with her pouty face and beautiful smile,” wrote the team in a celebratory post. “And they are the perfect fit for her and have experience caring for dogs just like her! We truly could not be happier—our staff dropped everything and came out to watch this special moment. These smiles really speak for themselves.”

Now, her frown will no longer represent a dog longing for a home but the tool of a spoiled and happy pup who would very much like a treat or a scratch. While Siri's pout is what made her famous, she even seems to be smiling in her new family portrait. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of you and to Siri's new parents for opening their hearts to her. This is truly a day to remember,” the SPCA team wrote.

After spending 411 days at the SPCA of Wake County, Siri, the dog with a pout, was finally adopted.

While Siri's pout is what made her famous, she's smiling in her new family portrait.

SPCA of Wake County: Website | Facebook

h/t: [The Dodo]

