22 Cacti-Centric Products That Creatively Celebrate the Prickly Plant

By Sara Barnes on October 31, 2025
Do you consider yourself crazy for cacti? If so, you’re not alone. It seems like everyone else loves prickly pears and saguaros just as much as you do, and this plant variety is celebrated on products of all kinds. Now, it’s easier than ever to outfit your home in cactus decor and accessorize your wardrobe with it, too.

From tea towels to curtains to cookie cutters, you can find cacti in many ways. Clive Roddy’s set of cactus coasters, for instance, use the shape of the plant in the product's design. Roddy has imagined that each coaster is a cactus leaf. When assembled upright, they look like the real plant. Other products use cactus as a decorative motif and a way to customize otherwise ordinary objects. A travel coffee mug, for instance, is made visually exciting with a repeating pattern of cacti and llamas. Likewise, a laptop sleeve with a similar pattern adds some prickly-looking fun to something that's otherwise practical and boring.

Check out the creative possibilities with our cactus decor and gift picks, below.

Cactus Pegboard

Cactus Shelf

Little Anana | $189.95+

 

Cacti Crossbody Bag

 

Cactus Rolling Pin

 

Rose Gold Saguaro Cactus Pin

Hemleva | $12

 

Cactus Plush Stuffed Doll

 

Prickly Pear Jewelry Stand

 

Cactus Necklace

Cactus Necklace

Gerizim | $16.50+

 

 Cacti Coaster Set

Clive Roddy | $41.51

 

Round Storage Bin

CLOCOR | $7.99

 

Cactus Soap Gift Set

 

Tealight Cactus Candles

Zoet Studio | $12.99

 

Cactus Coaster Set

 

Watercolour Cacti & Succulents Laptop Sleeve

Vicky Webb | $31.99

 

Cactus Lamp

KiBlue | $8.99

 

Green Cactus Pen Holder

 

Prettiest Cactus Sticker

 

Cactus Embroidery Kit

 

 

 

Cactus Travel Mug

 

Cactus Tea Towel

 

Prickly Pear Cactus Cookie Cutter

The Fussy Pup | $15.79

 

Cactus Succulent Bell Jar

 

Ceramic Cactus Sculpture

Vsocks | $32

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
