Home / Design / Creative Products

Elegant Table Lamp Inspired by Traditional Sailor’s Knot

By Eva Baron on October 10, 2024

Ahoy table lamp by StudioKnot

There’s no doubt that the Brutalist and Bauhaus movements have inspired countless designers since the 20th century. Their guiding principles of geometry, minimalism, and simplicity have resulted in some of the world’s most exciting innovations, ranging from buildings and monuments to furniture and household objects. The Ahoy table lamp is one such innovation, and combines all of these elements with a clever nautical twist.

Designed by Adi Azar and Yotam Shifroni of the Israel-based design firm StudioKnob, the Ahoy lamp repurposes the “monkey’s fist” knot, traditionally tied by sailors at the end of ropes to serve as a weight. This knot has been dramatically enlarged and meticulously woven around a pair of golden knitting needles, creating a fluid and symmetrical silhouette. Though composed of a simple white rope, the knot transforms into a stunning piece of art when illuminated, casting off a soft glow with its high-quality LED strip that has been woven into the 5-meter-long braided nylon knot.

A polished concrete base anchors the needles, celebrating the beauty and versatility of the unadorned material. The precise geometry of the exposed base stylishly complements the delicate shine of the lit knot. These factors ultimately result in a highly contemporary piece, proving how modernist design tenets still influence designers working today.

The lamp also boasts a host of compelling features. The base includes a sleek leather handle to enhance mobility as well as a plate that hides the lamp’s electrical components. A unique homage to nautical and modernist traditions, the Ahoy table lamp is the perfect addition to any design lover’s home.

To explore more of the company's designs, you can visit StudioKnob's website.

The Ahoy table lamp by StudioKnob repurposes the “monkey’s fist” knot, traditionally tied by sailors, into a functional table lamp.

Ahoy Table Lamp by StudioKnob

The clever designers have meticulously threaded a high-quality LED strip into a 5-meter-long braided nylon rope.

Ahoy Table Lamp by StudioKnob

Ahoy Table Lamp by StudioKnob

When illuminated, the Ahoy table lamp transforms into a stunning piece of art.

Ahoy table lamp by StudioKnot

StudioKnob: Instagram | Facebook

All images via StudioKnob.

Related Articles:

Wall-Mounted Animal Lamps Bring a Touch of the Wild Indoors

This 3D-Printed Table Lamp Is Made From Orange Peels and It’s Compostable

Posable Wooden Lamp “Man” Designed To Cure Loneliness While Lighting Up a Room

Imaginative Lamp Looks Like the Famous Manchester Arndale Shopping Center

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and spending time with pet cats Fifi and Vera.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

101 Fun 2024 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life
30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Creative Tools
Smart Robot Lawnmower Tends to Your Yard at the Touch of a Button
10 Frightfully Fun Halloween Decorations You Can Only Find on Etsy
Man Shows How To Become a Homeowner by Buying a Tiny Home for Under $20K on Amazon
Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
20 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones
Star Wars Fan 3D-Prints Millennium Falcon Wireless Mouse
35 Cute and Creative Back-To-School Supplies To Let Your Personal Style Shine
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.