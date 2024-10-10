Elegant Table Lamp Inspired by Traditional Sailor’s Knot

There’s no doubt that the Brutalist and Bauhaus movements have inspired countless designers since the 20th century. Their guiding principles of geometry, minimalism, and simplicity have resulted in some of the world’s most exciting innovations, ranging from buildings and monuments to furniture and household objects. The Ahoy table lamp is one such innovation, and combines all of these elements with a clever nautical twist.

Designed by Adi Azar and Yotam Shifroni of the Israel-based design firm StudioKnob, the Ahoy lamp repurposes the “monkey’s fist” knot, traditionally tied by sailors at the end of ropes to serve as a weight. This knot has been dramatically enlarged and meticulously woven around a pair of golden knitting needles, creating a fluid and symmetrical silhouette. Though composed of a simple white rope, the knot transforms into a stunning piece of art when illuminated, casting off a soft glow with its high-quality LED strip that has been woven into the 5-meter-long braided nylon knot.

A polished concrete base anchors the needles, celebrating the beauty and versatility of the unadorned material. The precise geometry of the exposed base stylishly complements the delicate shine of the lit knot. These factors ultimately result in a highly contemporary piece, proving how modernist design tenets still influence designers working today.

The lamp also boasts a host of compelling features. The base includes a sleek leather handle to enhance mobility as well as a plate that hides the lamp’s electrical components. A unique homage to nautical and modernist traditions, the Ahoy table lamp is the perfect addition to any design lover’s home.

To explore more of the company's designs, you can visit StudioKnob's website.

The Ahoy table lamp by StudioKnob repurposes the “monkey’s fist” knot, traditionally tied by sailors, into a functional table lamp.

The clever designers have meticulously threaded a high-quality LED strip into a 5-meter-long braided nylon rope.

When illuminated, the Ahoy table lamp transforms into a stunning piece of art.

StudioKnob: Instagram | Facebook



All images via StudioKnob.

Related Articles :

Wall-Mounted Animal Lamps Bring a Touch of the Wild Indoors

This 3D-Printed Table Lamp Is Made From Orange Peels and It’s Compostable

Posable Wooden Lamp “Man” Designed To Cure Loneliness While Lighting Up a Room

Imaginative Lamp Looks Like the Famous Manchester Arndale Shopping Center