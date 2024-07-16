30 Great Amazon Prime Day Deals on Art Supplies and Unique Gifts

Attention, art enthusiasts—Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived. This special event runs from Tuesday, July 16 to Wednesday, July 17 for Amazon Prime members, and is most well known offering big discounts on everything from furniture and kitchenware to tech and books. This year, whether you're looking for some new art supplies or fun decor for your office, we have a list of the best Prime Day deals for you.
Our 10 Favorite Prime Day Deals
- Cricut Maker 3 – $426.80 at Amazon (Originally $569): This deal on this smart cutting machine includes access to a digital library of 80 images and 12 fonts.
- Betsey Johnson Spider Drop Earrings – $28.80 at Amazon (Originally $34.98): Add these Betsey Johnson earrings to any outfit for a pop of creepy cool.
- Prismacolor Colored Pencils, 132 Count – $90.99 at Amazon (Originally $129.99): Save on these super pigmented colored pencils from popular art brand Prismacolor.
- Upspring Mushroom Skull Tapestry – $9.48 at Amazon (Originally $19.99): Nab this trippy tapestry at 50% off for Prime Day.
- XIAOSTAR Light Box Drawing Pad – $23.99 at Amazon (Originally $39.99): Complete with three adjustable brightness levels and a flicker-free screen, this thin drawing pad is a great introduction to illustration and sketching.
- OEAGO Butterfly Rose Glass Coffee Mug – $12.50 at Amazon (Originally $29.99): The nature-inspired design makes this mug totally unique.
- SCRIB3D P1 3D Printing Pen – $29.99 at Amazon (Originally $36.99): This beginner-friendly 3D printing pen comes with everything you need to let your creativity run wild.
- Fycert Paint by Numbers Kit – $14.39 with coupon at Amazon (Originally $24.99): Paint your way through the seasons with this easy to follow kit of nature scenes (brushes, paints, hanging tools, and canvases included).
- Mys Aurora 3D Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle – $23.99 at Amazon (Originally $31.99): Display this totally gorgeous and unique wooden puzzle as a work of art when you’re finished.
- Cayclay Astronaut Galaxy Projector – $27.64 at Amazon (Originally $49.99): Cast the moon, stars, and Milky Way across the walls and ceiling of your space, no pun intended.
Other Unique Prime Day Deals We Love
- Mango Gifts Old Silk Sari Doorway Curtain – $24.50 at Amazon (Originally $38.99)
- ScienceGeek Kinetic Art Asteroid Desk Toy – $19.99 at Amazon (Originally $29.90)
- Bob Ross Bobblehead – $9.44 at Amazon (Originally $12.95)
- BePuzzled Original 3D Crystal Duck Puzzle – $13.56 at Amazon (Originally $15.99)
- Jovivi Backflow Incense Holder – $10.39 at Amazon (Originally $12.99)
- AtawLege Blacklight Tapestry – $8.48 at Amazon (Originally $15.51)
- AIPER Seagull Pro Robotic Pool Cleaner – $549.99 with coupon at Amazon (Originally $749.99)
Other Art and Photography Prime Day Deals We Love
- GOTIDEAL Canvas Boards, Set of 10 – $11.99 at Amazon (Originally $19.99)
- Two Tumbleweeds Art Dice – $19.95 at Amazon (Originally $21.95)
- Aestd-ST Polymer Clay Starter Kit – $19.99 at Amazon (Originally $29.99)
- Prismacolor Premier Dual-Ended Art Markers – $22.49 at Amazon (Originally $29.99)
- 4M Crystal Growing Kit – $11.49 at Amazon (Originally $21.99)
- SunyesYoon Easel Stand – $14.99 at Amazon (Originally $29.99)
- FABER-CASTELL Oil Pastel Crayons (24 Pack) – $14.47 at Amazon (Originally $17)
- CHROMATEK Watercolor Paint Set (62 Pieces) – $39.99 at Amazon (Originally $47.99)
- Bagsmart Camera Backpack – $51.19 at Amazon (Originally $79.99)
- Artecho 24-Piece Paint Brushes – $14.99 at Amazon (Originally $18.99)
- Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera – $1,498 at Amazon (Originally $1,999.99)
- Enkor Embroidery Kit, Set of 4 – $15.91 at Amazon (Originally $21.99)
- The Woobles Beginners Crochet Kit – $22.39 at Amazon (Originally $34.99)
Other Sales at Retailers We Love
- Michaels: Shop the retailer’s Summer Cyber Sale and get 40% off all regular-priced purchases with code CYBER40.
- Joann: Get free shipping on all orders, plus up to 70% off sitewide.
- Society6: The Dads and Grads Sale offers up to 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $79.
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Snag discounts on top brands through Aug. 4.
