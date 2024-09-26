Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว (@khaokheow.zoo)

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, has quickly captured hearts around the world. Born on July 10, 2024, at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, the adorable baby hippo has hundreds of animal lovers flocking to the zoo to catch a glimpse of her. At the same time, countless people are following her daily antics from afar on social media. In response to her rising popularity, the zoo has launched a new merchandise line earlier this month, featuring illustrations of Moo Deng on shirts and pants.

It’s easy to see why 2-month-old Moo Deng has risen to fame so quickly. Her name, meaning “bouncy pig,” was chosen through a public vote and perfectly captures her playful personality. It’s impossible not to fall in love with her, especially through the frequent photos and videos shared by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Instagram, showing how she sleeps, eats, and plays.

Moo Deng has inspired countless pieces of fan art and was even featured in a Sephora campaign for blush, thanks to her irresistibly rosy cheeks. And now, fans of little Moo Deng can take home a shirt or pants featuring their favorite pygmy hippo. Each item is thoughtfully designed, showcasing adorable illustrations of Moo Deng in a variety of playful poses.

Unfortunately, Moo Deng's fame has come at a price. Videos have surfaced of some visitors mistreating her. In response, the zoo has increased CCTV surveillance around her enclosure and issued warnings of legal action against anyone harming the baby hippo.

This little hippo is more than just an adorable celebrity—she’s a symbol of conservation. With fewer than 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild, the species is sadly endangered. Let’s hope more can be done to protect Moo Deng and ensure the future of her species.

Check out the Moo Deng merch below, as well as some art inspired by her adorable face.

Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo recently revealed merch inspired by Moo Deng, their famous pygmy hippo calf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว (@khaokheow.zoo)

Even Sephora was inspired by the animal's cuteness to create a blush campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sephora Thailand (@thaisephora)

And countless more Moo Deng fans created art in her honor.

I miss you MooDeng pic.twitter.com/lbdUlHrVXo — PixelArtFighterOfficial (@pixelartfighter) September 11, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin | Edmonton Tattoo Artist (@shiningcattattoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by glitteringgrimoire (@glitteringgrimoire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celesse ✿ (@littlecelesse)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luy (@luy_co)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yams | Cute Stationery & Accessories (@bunny_bun_bakery)

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this adorable hippo!

Khao Kheow Open Zoo: Website | Instagram | X | YouTube

h/t: [DesignTAXI]

Related Articles :

Here’s Why Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo Is Everyone’s Favorite Animal Right Now

Cincinnati Zoo Announces the Name of Newborn Hippo

Adorable Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple at the Exact Moment They’re Getting Engaged

Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Was Born in UK Zoo