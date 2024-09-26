Home / Animals

Moo Deng the Popular Pygmy Hippo From Thailand Now Has Her Own Merch

By Emma Taggart on September 26, 2024

Moo Deng, a female pygmy hippo calf, has quickly captured hearts around the world. Born on July 10, 2024, at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo, the adorable baby hippo has hundreds of animal lovers flocking to the zoo to catch a glimpse of her. At the same time, countless people are following her daily antics from afar on social media. In response to her rising popularity, the zoo has launched a new merchandise line earlier this month, featuring illustrations of Moo Deng on shirts and pants.

It’s easy to see why 2-month-old Moo Deng has risen to fame so quickly. Her name, meaning “bouncy pig,” was chosen through a public vote and perfectly captures her playful personality. It’s impossible not to fall in love with her, especially through the frequent photos and videos shared by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Instagram, showing how she sleeps, eats, and plays.

Moo Deng has inspired countless pieces of fan art and was even featured in a Sephora campaign for blush, thanks to her irresistibly rosy cheeks. And now, fans of little Moo Deng can take home a shirt or pants featuring their favorite pygmy hippo. Each item is thoughtfully designed, showcasing adorable illustrations of Moo Deng in a variety of playful poses.

Unfortunately, Moo Deng's fame has come at a price. Videos have surfaced of some visitors mistreating her. In response, the zoo has increased CCTV surveillance around her enclosure and issued warnings of legal action against anyone harming the baby hippo.

This little hippo is more than just an adorable celebrity—she’s a symbol of conservation. With fewer than 3,000 pygmy hippos left in the wild, the species is sadly endangered. Let’s hope more can be done to protect Moo Deng and ensure the future of her species.

Check out the Moo Deng merch below, as well as some art inspired by her adorable face.

Thailand’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo recently revealed merch inspired by Moo Deng, their famous pygmy hippo calf.

Even Sephora was inspired by the animal's cuteness to create a blush campaign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sephora Thailand (@thaisephora)

And countless more Moo Deng fans created art in her honor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celesse ✿ (@littlecelesse)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luy (@luy_co)

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this adorable hippo!

Khao Kheow Open Zoo: Website | Instagram | X | YouTube
h/t: [DesignTAXI]

Related Articles:

Here’s Why Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo Is Everyone’s Favorite Animal Right Now

Cincinnati Zoo Announces the Name of Newborn Hippo

Adorable Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple at the Exact Moment They’re Getting Engaged

Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Was Born in UK Zoo

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Study Reveals How “Scuba Diving” Lizards Create an Air Bubble for Underwater Survival
Two-Legged Bear Is Spotted Walking Around the Woods on Its Hind Legs
Here’s Why Moo Deng the Pygmy Hippo Is Everyone’s Favorite Animal Right Now
Man Drops GoPro Overboard on Cruise Ship, Captures Incredible Undersea Footage
Friendly Fox Regularly Visits London Woman for Playtime, Snacks, and Cuddles
Kangaroo Is Caught on Video Doing an Epic “Double Jump“ Over a Fence

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stylish Film Map Features Hundreds of Clever References to Your Favorite Movies
Vermont Man Stumbles Upon Elusive Canada Lynx in State’s First Sighting Since 2018
RingConn Gen 2 Is a Next-Gen Smart Ring to Help You Keep Track of Your Health
Turkish Beekeeper Turns Honey-Stealing Bears Into Taste Testers
20 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones
Researchers Discover Horses Are Much More Intelligent and Strategic Than We Previously Thought

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.