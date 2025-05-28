Home / Art / Installation

16-Foot-Tall Cactus Made of Vintage Cadillac Parts Celebrates Palm Springs Heritage

By Eva Baron on May 28, 2025
Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

“Cadillactus,” Roger Reutimann, 2024. Stainless steel, automotive paint, reproduction taillights. Installed at Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA.

Like a mirage, the genius of Roger Reutimann’s newest installation becomes clearer the closer one gets to it. At first, it appears to be a simple cactus, its spiny arms rising out of the Californian desert. Approach it more and a metallic sheen and red lights begin to emerge. Even the installation’s name is a play on its hybrid identity. Nestled on Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs is the Cadillactus, a playful yet sleek homage to the city’s creative heritage.

As its name suggests, the artwork seamlessly combines the form of a cactus and the mechanical elements of a Cadillac, complete with a stainless steel surface that reflects the desert light with ease. Its clever conceit is enough to turn heads; but, then again, Cadillactus also towers at a height of 16 feet, impossible to miss as cars rush past from the heart of downtown Palm Springs to the airport.

To fully evoke the Cadillac, Reutimann relied upon reproductions of its 1959 taillights and radiant automotive paint. These visual techniques not only reinforce the sculpture’s vehicular profile, but also recall car manufacturing as a whole, with industrial processes such as powder coating and metallic patinas being incorporated throughout. By night, the Cadillac’s iconic taillights flash red, reminiscent of a cactus flower in bloom, striking another delicate balance between the sculpture’s organic and mechanized aesthetics.

Cadillactus is more than merely a “visual pun,” according to Reutimann. It also celebrates Palm Springs and its indelible connection to midcentury design. Throughout the postwar era, the city offered a vibrant and rugged landscape upon which artists and architects alike tested the boundaries of their crafts. Desert modernism quickly came to define Palm Springs, where visionaries such as Richard Neutra, Albert Frey, E. Stewart Williams, and Donald Wexler designed buildings that responded to the vastness of the desert and the optimism that characterized the mid-20th century. For the first time after repeated global upheavals, the future seemed bright, and technology a force to be reckoned with rather than ignored or feared.

Within this broader context, Cadillactus is a fascinating reminder of California’s modernist movement, especially as it unfolded in and around Palm Springs.

“Palm Springs is globally revered for its passion for modernist design,” Reutimann says. “Cars, furniture, architecture—they all reflect a timeless aesthetic. Cadillactus is my way of capturing that legacy and letting it bloom, quite literally, as a part of the local landscape.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Roger Reutimann’s website.

As its name suggests, Cadillactus by Swiss-American artist Roger Reutimann is a clever amalgamation of a cactus and a 1959 Cadillac.

Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

The sculpture, which is nestled on a busy road in Palm Springs, evokes natural and vehicular elements to celebrate the city’s rich heritage and its midcentury modern design.

Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

Cadillactus by Roger Reutimann

Roger Reutimann: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roger Reutimann.

Related Articles:

Surreal Sculptures of Women’s Faces Carved Into Labyrinths and Ruins

Massive Sculpture Uses Stainless Steel To Symbolize an Expanding Human Mind

Quantum Physicist Turned Artist Creates Innovative “Disappearing” Sculptures

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Alex Chinneck’s Playful Undulating Sculpture Looks Like a Brick House Taking a Seat
Giant Filtration System Serves Espresso Made With Water From Venice Canals
Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers
Chiharu Shiota’s Newest Exhibition Highlights “Emptiness” by Filling the Void With Webs of Thread
Immersive LED Displays Transform a Korean Resort Into a Shimmering Crystal Palace
Billowing ‘Orb’ Held Together by Over 200,000 Rivets Casts Dramatic Shadow at Google Campus

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

New York City’s 600-Foot-Long Subway Mural Recalls Hilma af Klint’s Astounding Mysticism
30,000 Ceramic Red Poppies Flow Across the Tower of London’s Lawn
New Exhibition Explores the 60 Artists At the Forefront of Contemporary Fiber Art
Artist Transforms Humble Shipping Containers Into Monumental Gold Columns
Tree Stump Lined With Mirrors Hides a Decadent Sauna Inside of It
Iridescent Installation Catches the Shifting Light of the Californian Desert

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.