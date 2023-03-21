Cute Calf Is Born With a Smiley Face Marking on Its Body

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 News First (@10newsfirst)

Baby animals are known to bring a smile to our faces but there’s one calf in particular that comes equipped with its own permanent grin. A dairy farm in Australia recently shared a photo of one of their newest Holstein calves, and while it is just as cute as any newborn, this one has a series of four markings on the side of its torso that look just like a smiley face. And if that isn't a happy sign, we don't know what it is.

Located just outside of the town of Ripplebrook in Victoria, the farm is owned by Barry Coster and his wife, Megan. They breed about 700 calves a year and have seen markings that range from numbers to hearts, but a smiley face is completely new to them. Two relatively equal-sized black spots resemble the eyes, a smaller one looks like the nose, and then there is a long curve that creates the smiling mouth. Because of this joyful appearance, the calf has been aptly named Happy.

Happy's markings have done more than earn the hearts of people around the world, it has also changed the course of his life. “A few of our workers are keen to have him as a pet and a lawnmower in their yards. He’ll be around for a while,” Megan Coster says. Now, Happy can look forward to a long life grazing the fields, and surely spreading joy wherever he goes.

