What’s cuter than a cow? A baby cow, of course. But what’s even cuter than a baby cow? A baby cow in earmuffs! Apparently, it’s common for farmers to clothe their calves with specially designed earmuffs to protect their ears from frostbite. The newborn babes are more susceptible to the cold because of their age and size, so they need a little extra help to stay warm in the winter. And not only are the earmuffs incredibly practical, but they’re absolutely adorable as well.

When Twitter user Rob N Roll found out about the creative little contraptions, he took the liberty of sharing photos of the earmuffs in action. And since it was first shared, the post has received more than 300,000 likes and almost 50,000 retweets. Needless to say, people were absolutely enamored with the cuteness and mesmerized by the endearing doe-eyed faces of each calf in its colorful, hand-knitted earmuffs.

Some people in the comments even asked for a pattern so they could make a few themselves. Others jokingly asked where they could get a pair for their own pets. One commenter helpfully drew attention to a Wisconsin-based company called Moo Muffs that manufactures and distributes a water-resistant nylon and fleece version of the earmuffs worldwide. There are also independent makers on Etsy that are getting in on the trendy new farmwear. “Can’t believe they aren’t called ‘mooffs,’” Rob N Roll captioned a subsequent tweet with more photos.

Well, no matter what they’re called, they’re probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day.

Apparently, baby cows wear special earmuffs to protect them from the cold, and it's the cutest thing ever.

After one Twitter user posted a picture of the cute earmuffs in action, people couldn't get enough.

when grandma asks for a picture of the sweater she sent you — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) November 7, 2021

This is the cutest thing I've seen in a long time! They're not only functional, but they bring out their beautiful eyes too ❤️ — AJ (@AjGurk) November 7, 2021

Can I get one of these for my dog, please? Her little doggo ears get cold. — Debs (@debby_hailwood) November 7, 2021

If someone can teach me to knit, I would go ahead and knit these for cows! — Nikki Spalaris (@NSpalaris) November 8, 2021

shut up im gonna cry — marta 🧣 (@tpwkfoIkIore) November 8, 2021

I'm in looooove!!! 🥰 😍 ❤ 💖 — 🏳️‍🌈Robusta Capp 🕎🎄☃️🎅 🇨🇺🇵🇷 (@siciliangecko) November 7, 2021

Oh be still my heart. I want a farm. — Erin Patrick (@ErinLindsayP) November 7, 2021

Omfg. I'm done. Finished the internet. Nothing left to see. pic.twitter.com/uWJc7tDubF — Sam Bail (ex-🎃, pre-🎄) (@spbail) November 8, 2021

h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

All images via Rob N Roll.

