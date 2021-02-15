Home / Crafts / Paper Art

This Artist Has Created a Paper Menagerie of Delicate Animal Portraits for Almost 40 Years

By Margherita Cole on February 15, 2021
Paper Animal Sculpture by Calvin Nicholls

Artist Calvin Nicholls manipulates ordinary sheets of paper into incredible relief sculptures using standard carving tools. He finds inspiration for his paper art in the diversity of wildlife and uses his honed skills to replicate feathers, fur, and fins with masterful precision. “They all present their unique challenges and rewards while showcasing the possibilities of paper as a medium,” Nicholls tells My Modern Met. “I was struck by the latent properties hiding in a simple sheet of paper as we explored grain direction, structural limits, scoring and folding during a lab in art school.”

Since then, the artist has dedicated his creative practice to transforming paper into highly detailed sculptures that look like anything but the material. To create this illusion, Nicholls must pay close attention to how the light will interact with the paper. “Beginning with careful dissection of the planes in the subject, patterns are drawn and constructed to establish the basic form,” he explains. “While working under dedicated lighting, attention is paid to how light plays across these surfaces drifting from highlight to shadow in delicate transitions. The surface detail is drawn next and mapped out to preserve the flow and accuracy while transitioning from a flat drawing to the three-dimensional low-relief base form.” The paper he uses for his animal art is of archival quality and ranges in thickness and finishes depending on the embossing and scoring techniques needed.

After creating paper sculptures for almost 40 years, Nicholls' portfolio includes a wide range of relief sculptures—from large lions to small birds and beyond. He says, “Large sculptures of six feet in length and ones as small as a few inches bring the same joy as the paper is formed and light is harnessed.”

You can purchase original sculptures and prints via Nicholls' website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Paper artist Calvin Nicholls creates incredible low relief sculptures of animals by manipulating paper with different tools.

Paper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin Nicholls

He is able to replicate the texture of fur, scales, and feathers through different paper cutting and folding techniques.

Paper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin NichollsPaper Animal Sculpture by Calvin Nicholls

Watch this video for more insight into Nicholls' process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by calvin nicholls (@calvinnicholls)

Calvin Nicholls: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Calvin Nicholls.

Related Articles:

Paper Artist Engineers Incredible Relief Sculptures Entirely by Hand

Paper Artist Creates Elaborate Origami Crane Every Day for 1,000 Days and Counting

Artist Spends 3 Months Planning and Folding Origami Samurai From a Single Sheet of Paper

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Laser-Cut Paper Vessels Made From Mesmerizing Hand-Drawn Patterns
Artist Spends 3 Months Planning and Folding Origami Samurai From a Single Sheet of Paper
Enchanting Hand-Crafted Paper Scenes Come To Life in Illuminated Light Boxes
Intricate Paper Cut Collages Transform Newspaper Headline Into Masterpieces
Japanese Artist Cuts Black Paper Against Colored Lights to Look Like Gorgeous Landscapes
Learn How Paper Quilling Started Centuries Ago and Why It’s So Popular Today

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Origami: How the Ancient Art of Paper Folding Evolved Over Time and Continues to Inspire
Artist Hand-Cuts Hypnotizing Spiraling Patterns Into Delicate Sheets of Paper
Multilayered Paper Sculptures Capture Strength and Grace of Olympic Athletes
Colorful Abstract Collages Created with Textured Rolls of Paper
Illuminated Geometric Forest Features Dazzling Paper Trees
Newspapers X-Acto Knifed Into Gorgeous Lace Patterns

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.