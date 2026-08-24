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Camp Craftaway 2026: A 3-Day Adult Craft Camp Creates Community Through a Shared Love of Making

By Sara Barnes on August 24, 2026
Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Eco Printing Workshop

Americans are spending more time than ever on their analog hobbies, specifically crafts. Making things with our hands is therapeutic, and who couldn’t use less screen time? And in the right setting, crafts provide a valuable source of community. Knitting, sewing, and weaving in the company of others invites conversation and forges lifelong friendships. But where do you find those opportunities? You discover them at Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults that happens annually just off the shores of Puget Sound.

Camp Craftaway 2026 just concluded its fifth year, bringing together artists, makers, crafters, and creative dabblers from throughout the U.S. Over three days, August 14–16, attendees packed a former Boy Scout camp in Des Moines, Washington (about 20 minutes south of Seattle), and participated in over 30 different craft workshops.

The beginner-friendly classes offered in 2026 ran the crafty gamut. They ranged from more technical—think stained glass, broom making, and leather journal crafting—to those that centered on the joy of creativity, like painting concrete garden totems, slow-stitching flowers, and collaging bookmarks. Each workshop lasted two hours, and it was amazing to see what attendees created during that time. In the Make a Kokedama workshop, for instance, they assembled a couple of kokedama, which are moss balls formed around a plant’s roots. They’ll have their kokedamas for years to come.

Two friends and fellow crafters founded camp Craftaway: Melissa Galbraith and Sara Barnes (that’s me!). “We started camp for a love of crafts and wanting to learn from so many amazing artists in the Pacific Northwest,” Galbraith explains. “We’ve continued camp because of the amazing community. It has built up year-over-year on the connections we’ve made through crafting. I love seeing familiar faces come back to camp!”

The crafty retreat, on its face, is about learning things. The workshops provide attendees with the skills they need to take a new hobby home. But just as importantly, Camp Craftaway is about crafting’s intangible benefits. Over the course of the weekend, attendees meet new people and become friends. There are plenty of opportunities for folks to chat with other like-minded crafters, from sitting next to each other during a workshop, to communing at the “casual crafts” table, to eating a Chipwich from the SoChill ice cream truck.

While attendees learn new things and make friends, they also become comfortable getting messy, embracing imperfection, and allowing themselves time to exercise their creativity on their own terms.

“Crafting helps us build strong bonds,” Galbraith says. “When we can take a break from our everyday lives, try something new, make lasting connections, and work with interesting materials, we open ourselves up to a world of possibilities.”

Camp Craftaway 2027 is happening August 13–15, 2027. Sign up for the Camp Craftaway newsletter to get updates on next year’s workshops and when tickets go on sale.

Camp Craftaway is a day camp for crafty adults that happens annually just off the shores of Puget Sound.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Camp Craftaway 2026 just concluded its fifth year, bringing together artists, makers, crafters, and creative dabblers from throughout the U.S.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Over three days, August 14–16, attendees packed a former Boy Scout camp in Des Moines, Washington (about 20 minutes south of Seattle), and participated in over 30 different craft workshops.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Botanical Inks of the PNW Workshop

The beginner-friendly classes offered in 2026 ran the crafty gamut. They ranged from more technical, like creating botanical inks, piecing stained glass, and weaving with willow bark to make jewelry.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Botanical Inks of the PNW Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Stained Glass Pendant Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Eco Printing Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Eco Printing Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Eco Printing Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Wearable Willow Bark Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Wearable Willow Bark Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Mosaic Pendants Workshop

aCrafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Mosaic Pendants Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Macrame Magic Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Trinket Dish Workshop

Other workshops centered on the joy of creativity, like painting concrete garden totems, slow-stitching flowers, and collaging bookmarks.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Slow Stitch Scrappy Flowers Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Ice Dye a Beach Towel Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Ice Dye a Beach Towel Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Ice Dye a Beach Towel Workshop

Two friends and fellow crafters founded camp Craftaway: Melissa Galbraith and Sara Barnes.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Moss Wall Art Workshop

“We started camp for a love of crafts and wanting to learn from so many amazing artists in the Pacific Northwest,” Galbraith explains.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Mini Watercolor Desserts Workshop

“Crafting helps us build strong bonds, Galbraith says. “When we can take a break from our everyday lives, try something new, make lasting connections, and work with interesting materials, we open ourselves up to a world of possibilities.”

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Concrete Plant Totem Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Make a Kokedama Workshop

Camp Craftaway 2027 is happening August 13–15, 2027. Sign up for the Camp Craftaway newsletter to get updates on next year’s workshops and when tickets go on sale.

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Make a Rope Bowl Workshop

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Crafting at Camp Craftaway, a Craft Retreat in Des Moines, WA

Camp Craftaway: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Camp Craftaway.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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