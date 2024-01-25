Gorgeous Nature Photography From the 2023 Canadian Photos of the Year Contest

One of Canada's oldest and most beloved magazines, Canadian Geographic, is celebrating the country's talented photographers with its Canadian Photos of the Year competition. The 2023 contest saw over 8,000 entries, with 12 being singled out for their originality, technical skill, and visual impact.

In addition, Brandon Broderick has been named Canadian Photographer of the Year for his strong portfolio of work. The talented photographer, who is based in British Columbia, was a runner-up in the Epic Landscapes category last year. This motivated him to work even harder to take home the overall win with his landscape and wildlife photography. To do so, he spent the last year scouting locations for the perfect photographs and came away with winning images of grizzly bears, ravens, and even the Canada lynx. And thanks to these efforts, he took home the CA$5,000 (approximately US$3,750) cash prize.

“You’ve got to keep getting out there, keep putting in the miles, know the species you’re after, and know your gear,” Broderick advises, “so that when that moment happens, you’re ready for it.”

Photographers entered their photos into four categories—Outdoor Adventure, Wildlife in Action, Weather, Seasons and Skies, and Urban and Natural Landcapes. Their work was then judged by Canadian Geographic’s editorial and design staff, as well as Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Scott Forsyth and award-winning photographer Christian Fleury.

The winners were rewarded for their technical skills, artistic vision, and, quite often, their tenacity. For instance, Wildlife in Action winner Liron Gertsman spent three days in a river in the interior of Vancouver Island to capture a stunning split shot of a black bear and the salmon upon which it depends for nourishment.

“Every year, our team is blown away by the talent and passion of our photography community,” said Canadian Geographic editor-in-chief Alexandra Pope. “Although they all portray different locations and subjects, these images have one thing in common: they made us stop and say ‘Wow.’”

For their efforts, all the winners will see their photos published in the March/April issue of Canadian Geographic, which hits newsstands in mid-February.

Canadian Geographic has named Brandon Broderick the 2023 Canadian Photographer of the Year.

Twelve other exceptional photos were also singled out in the 2023 Canadian Photos of the Year competition.

The winning photos were selected from the more than 8,000 images entered into the contest.

