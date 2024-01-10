Incredible Winners of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest

Hungarian photographer Csaba Daróczi took home the grand prize at the fifth edition of the Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) contest. His striking black and white photo of a Eurasian nuthatch in flight was taken from inside the hollow of a tree, making for a unique composition.

Daróczi was not only named the overall winner, but he also won three different categories—Butterflies & Dragonflies, Animals, and Intimate Landscapes. It's an incredible feat, considering that CUPOTY attracted almost 12,000 entries from 67 countries. A jury of 23 brilliant photographers, scientists, naturalists, journalists, and picture editors spent over 20 hours collectively on Zoom calls to find the winners and Top 100 pictures.

In the Youth competition, 17-year-old Spanish photographer Carlos Pérez Naval was named Young Close-up Photographer of the Year. His photo of a Moorish gecko climbing a wall captured the attention of judges.

“In the wall of some houses in Calamocha—the village in Spain where I live—it’s possible to find pyrolusites. These magnesium minerals create stunning formations, which look just like petrified trees, but they are so small that they’re tricky to spot,” he shared. “I wanted to capture a gecko in the ‘petrified forest’ for a long time, but they only recently appeared in my village (probably carried in fruit baskets from hotter areas). Due to climate change, they can now survive here.”

Check out more incredible close-up, macro, and micro photography below as we share our favorite winners and finalists across all 11 categories from the fifth annual competition.

