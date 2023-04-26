Home / Art / Installation

Monumental Lollapalooza Sculpture Is a Towering Pine Cone Created With 95 Car Hoods

By Sara Barnes on April 26, 2023
Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

In the proper context, one object can completely transform into something else. Work by Argentina-based Estudio Normal is an awe-inspiring example of this phenomenon. The multidisciplinary architecture and design office created a sculpture titled Capot (Spanish for a car hood) at the center of Lollapalooza 2023 in Buenos Aires. Although at first glance it appears as a giant pine cone, the entire form was created using 95 hoods from Volkswagen Golf vehicles.

Capot is a towering sculpture that was a beacon for festivalgoers to gather during Lollapalooza. It had seating areas—both on the ground and as car hood benches—while acting as a unique and creative backdrop among the crowds and other goings on. Sometimes it was kept unlit and showed off its white and blue scalloped edges, while at night it was illuminated with a bright ultramarine and teal glow. The former allowed viewers to enjoy its finer details while the latter showcased its monumental collective shape.

The fabrication of the work was built with sustainability in mind. The sculpture harvested existing resources, using what was already produced and reimagining it in new and exciting ways. But there was also the question of what happened to the sculpture when its exhibition was over. For that, the design team implemented a “catch and release” that allowed most of the manufacturing pieces to return to the production line and lessen the environmental impact.

Capot is the first in Estudio Normal's formal research project titled Autopartes. Inspired by the automobile industry—a vital part of Argentina’s national economy—it explores new ways to transform everyday objects by way of design and offer them a second life.

Argentina-based Estudio Normal created a sculpture titled Capot (Spanish for a car hood).

Pinecone Installation by El Studio Normal

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

It sat at the center of Lollapalooza 2023 in Buenos Aires.

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Although at first glance it appears as a giant pine cone, the entire form is actually made of 95 hoods from Volkswagen Golf vehicles.

Pinecone Installation by El Studio Normal

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Sometimes it was kept unlit and showed off its white and blue scalloped edges, while at night it was illuminated with a bright ultramarine and teal glow.

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

The former allowed viewers to enjoy its finer details while the latter showcased its monumental collective shape.

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Capot Installation at Lollapalooza

Photo: Federico Cairoli

Estudio Normal: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Estudio Normal.

Related Articles:

Burning Man Reveals ‘Temple of the Heart’ at the Center of Its Upcoming Festival

These Larger-Than-Life Sculptures Are Like Mystical Goddesses of Music Festivals

Classical Art and Graffiti Come Together in 85-Foot-Tall Sculpture Created for Valencia’s Fallas Festival

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Take a Look at the Massive Art Installations of Coachella 2023
Thought-Provoking Exhibit Explores “Fictional Archaeology” With Modern-Day Relics for the Future
Interactive Exhibition Celebrates Spring With Shape-Shifting Graphics of Beautiful Blooms
JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding
Massive Flower Arrangement Is Encased in Layers of Ice
Tyre Nichols’ Photos Are on Billboards in Palm Springs as Moving Tribute to His Creativity

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Giant Bubbles Pop Up as Immersive Installations All Over the World
Anish Kapoor Unveils New “Mini Bean” Sculpture in New York City
Poignant Wooden Sculpture Conveys Layers of Human Conflicts Contained in One Figure
Massive Sculpture of a Geometric Woman Pops Up in a Train Yard
Artist Makes Massive Sand Drawings That Will Eventually Be Swallowed by the Tide
Monumental Ceramic Coral Reef Installation Is a Swirling Combination of Beauty and Awareness

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.