Brand New Book Shows You How To Create Cartoon Characters Using Simple Shapes

When you’re first learning to draw, just getting started can be the most daunting part. A blank page contains a bevy of possibilities, but that can be totally overwhelming. That’s where instruction comes in handy, particularly through books. A book can teach you something new and become a reference that you look to, time and again, when you need a refresher on a technique or want inspiration. The book Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square by Margherita Cole is one you’ll want to have on your shelf.

Cole is an artist and Staff Writer for My Modern Met, and she’s crafted a book perfect for aspiring illustrators. “I hope this book will help make drawing, and specifically drawing cartoons, less intimidating and more fun for readers,” she tells My Modern Met. To do this, Cole breaks down how to create your own characters using simple shapes. Something as basic as a triangle can transform into a person or a puppy, and Cole shows you how to get from point A to the finished piece.

“My favorite part of creating this book was definitely creating the numerous example characters based on circles, triangles, and squares,” Cole explains. “They’re meant to be inspiration for readers wanting to draw their own characters, and I had a lot of fun designing them.”

Each portion of the book focuses on one of the three shapes and demonstrates how to create facial features, body types, and clothing using each of them. But, the instruction doesn’t end there. “While every section is important,” Cole explains, “I think the last chapter, ‘Putting it All Together’ is probably my favorite, just because that’s when everything readers learned can be put to use, and they can create a variety of unique cartoon people.”

Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square is now available on Bookshop.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Margherita Cole.

