This year, the Swiss luxury watch brand Franck Muller celebrates its 30th Anniversary. And to mark the special occasion, the company has released a new limited-edition collection of its iconic Crazy Hours watch line. Perhaps that’s why people are expressing a renewed interest in the topsy turvy timepieces that look like they could have come straight out of Alice in Wonderland. In fact, a video of one of the luxury watches in action was recently shared on Reddit, and the clip has received quite a bit of attention.

The short clip highlights the mind-boggling nature of the watch, showing how the numbers on its face are all mixed up; yet, somehow, the hour hand still manages to tell the time correctly. And since it was first posted, the video has garnered more than 1,300 comments discussing the unique watch. Its seeming magical time-telling abilities are all thanks to the watch’s complicated inner mechanics. The numbers are all out of order, but the hour hand compensates for the discrepancy by means of the complex way the watch tourbillon is designed to move.

The company has even released a limited-edition Snoopy-inspired version of the Crazy Hours watches before. Instead of traditional hands, the iconic Peanuts character's arms tell the time. And he's even joined by his faithful sidekick, Woodstock. With his arms moving around in the unique Crazy Hours fashion, Snoopy kind of looks as if he's dancing just like a scene from the famous cartoon. But behind the playfulness of the watch's design, there's also a deeper meaning.

Franck Muller describes the luxury Crazy Hours watches as “the realization of a totally innovative approach to the very concept of time…[that] establishes a new philosophy by demonstrating your independence from the order of time.” Or in other words, the watches are designed “to express the concept of time as an abstract construct—that time is ultimately what one makes of it.”

Such a philosophy is befitting a timepiece straight out of Wonderland. And if the White Rabbit was wearing anything like it, that may shed a little more light on why he was so late for his very important date. Scroll down to see the fascinating Franck Muller Luxury Crazy Hours Watches in action.

Swiss luxury watch brand Franck Muller has designed a topsy turvy timepiece called the Crazy Hours watch that looks like it could be straight out of Wonderland.

The innovative watch tells time correctly even though the numbers on its face are all mixed up and out of order.

It comes in a variety of styles and colors, including one that gives a tiny peek into its inner workings.

They have even released a limited edition Snoopy version where the iconic Peanuts character's arms tell the time. And it glows in the dark.

Watch this video to see the luxury watch's complex inner workings and find out how it all works.

