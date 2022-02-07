Home / Animals / Dogs

Matching Cat and Dog Are Inseparable Best Friends Who Do Everything Together

By Arnesia Young on February 7, 2022
Cute Matching Cat and Dog Are Best Friends

In general, cats and dogs aren’t the best of friends. Whether they're simply barking, hissing, scratching, or even all-out fighting, things rarely end well between the two. But despite the fact that most cats and dogs don't get along, this adorable tuxedo cat and beautiful black and white border collie make quite the pair. The inseparable duo even looks alike! But their bond is more than fur deep; they also act incredibly similar.

An endearing video of the unlikely cat and dog friends shows the two twinning in almost every aspect. They mirror each other’s movements, make the same faces, and even share a cozy bed. And their patches of black and white fur match up almost perfectly. Sometimes they have to keep each other in check by occasionally giving their pal a playful nip on the ear or a calming pat on the back. But whether they’re cuddling in the warm sun, sharing a birthday cake, or following each other around, you’ll rarely see one without the other.

Scroll down to see this matching dog and cat in action, and admire the heartwarming friendship of the lovable pair.

This cute cat and dog are best friends, and they're practically twins.

Watch this heartwarming video to see more of their adorable antics.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via YouTube.

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
