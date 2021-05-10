Home / Drawing / Illustration

Dreamy Pastel Paintings Capture the Lazy Lives of Leisurely Sunbathing Cats

By Margherita Cole on May 10, 2021
Digital Cat Illustrations by Wayne Tsay

Cats don't have to do anything special to grab our attention. Their leisurely routines and charming faces are beguiling all on their own, and that's precisely why cats and artists go so well together. Watching a kitty going about its day provides endless inspiration for illustrations. Artist Wayne Tsay captures different lazy cats lounging around the house in dreamy digital paintings.

Each picture stars a different feline in a tranquil, homey environment. Tsay uses a soft pastel color palette and thick, geometric strokes to give the illustrations a soft ambiance. Even the cats are rendered with an emphasis on light and shadow rather than detail, similar to Impressionist paintings.

While the backgrounds of these digital illustrations are pared down, Tsay makes sure to include enough elements so that the viewer can place the cats in the house or outside. Soft bedsheets, verdant houseplants, window panes, and wildflowers are just a few of the elements he uses in his paintings.

Scroll down to see more art by Tsay, and keep up to date with the artist's latest artwork by following him on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Wayne Tsay creates dreamy digital paintings of leisurely cats.

Digital Cat Illustrations by Wayne Tsay

He uses bold, expressive strokes and pastel colors to render each portraits.

Digital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayDigital Cat Illustrations by Wayne TsayWayne Tsay: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wayne Tsay.

Related Articles:

Stunning Digital Portraits of Animals Mimic Folded Paper

This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Should Be Its Own Show

Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Illustrations Reveal How Famous Artists Create Masterpieces in Very Different Studios [Interview]
Playful Illustrations Merge Cats With Different Kinds of Plants
Artist Illustrates Her Pregnancy Journey so She Never Forgets Those Moments
Artist Creates Funny Travel Posters for National Parks Based on Their Bad Reviews
Artist Documents Her Pregnancy Journey Through Relatable Disney Princess Illustrations
Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Architectural Drawings That Look Like They’re Illuminated With Real Lights
Heartwarming Illustrations Capture the Tender Beauty of Little Moments at Home
Ethereal Illustrations Fuse Traditional Vietnamese Culture With Surreal Dreamscapes
Relatable Illustrations Visualize the Happiest and Hardest Parts of Life
Pretty Plant Paintings Capture the Leafy Beauty of Everyday Houseplants
6 Norman Rockwell Paintings Depicting the “All American” Culture of the 20th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.