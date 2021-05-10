Dreamy Pastel Paintings Capture the Lazy Lives of Leisurely Sunbathing Cats

Cats don't have to do anything special to grab our attention. Their leisurely routines and charming faces are beguiling all on their own, and that's precisely why cats and artists go so well together. Watching a kitty going about its day provides endless inspiration for illustrations. Artist Wayne Tsay captures different lazy cats lounging around the house in dreamy digital paintings.

Each picture stars a different feline in a tranquil, homey environment. Tsay uses a soft pastel color palette and thick, geometric strokes to give the illustrations a soft ambiance. Even the cats are rendered with an emphasis on light and shadow rather than detail, similar to Impressionist paintings.

While the backgrounds of these digital illustrations are pared down, Tsay makes sure to include enough elements so that the viewer can place the cats in the house or outside. Soft bedsheets, verdant houseplants, window panes, and wildflowers are just a few of the elements he uses in his paintings.

Scroll down to see more art by Tsay, and keep up to date with the artist's latest artwork by following him on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Wayne Tsay creates dreamy digital paintings of leisurely cats.

He uses bold, expressive strokes and pastel colors to render each portraits.

Wayne Tsay: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Wayne Tsay.

Related Articles:

Stunning Digital Portraits of Animals Mimic Folded Paper

This Amazing Anime Flipbook Is So Long It Should Should Be Its Own Show

Impossibly Cute Animal Illustrations Tell Sweet Stories of Creatures Large and Small