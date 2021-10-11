Home / Art

70 Artists Are Celebrating Fierce Felines With a ‘Cat Art Show’ in Los Angeles

By Margherita Cole on October 11, 2021
Cat Art Show

Anna Sokolova, “Behemoth”

For centuries, housecats have been both companions and muses for artists around the world. The fourth annual Cat Art Show in Downtown Los Angeles honors this purr-fect relationship with a group exhibition of over 8o works of art inspired by the feline form.

The 10-day event includes sculptures, paintings, collages, prints, and other eclectic pieces based on cats and the human-cat relationship. Former art journalist Susan Michals devised the idea a couple of years ago as a way to combine her many passions. “The Cat Art Show has afforded me an opportunity to introduce people to art in its many forms through one form in particular—the feline one,” Susan Michals, creator and curator of Cat Art Show, explains to My Modern Met. “Cat Art Show attracts artists from all over the world and many of them don't even have cats, but they can appreciate the beauty of the animal and turn it into something magical that will hopefully touch the hearts and minds of those coming through our exhibition.”

About 70 artists from around the world have contributed work to the event. All of these pieces offer a unique perspective on cats—exploring their personality, actions, and form. “With cats, you never know what to expect – physically, or emotionally,” Michals continues. “Personality-wise, they can be enigmatic, elusive, loving, mischievous—all within the course of a two-minute time span. These creatures offer joy, comfort, and a reality check against the stresses and petty concerns of our everyday lives.” All of the art on display will be available for purchase, with 10% of all sales going to cat care organizations Kitt Crusaders, Faces of Castelar, and Milo's Sanctuary.

Cat Art Show: New Beginnings will be on display from October 14 to October 24, 2021 at the Golden Pagoda (formerly Hop Louie) in Downtown Los Angeles. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry. You can reserve your free tickets here.

A new exhibition entitled Cat Art Show: New Beginnings features over 80 works of art inspired by the feline form.

Cat Art Show

Vanessa Stockard, “Shredding Up the Week”

Cat Art Show

Endre Penovác

The exhibition is on display from October 14 to October 24, 2021 at the Golden Pagoda in Los Angeles.

Cat Art Show

Alexandra Dillon

Cat Art Show

Angela Lizon, “Beastie”

Cat Art Show

Annie Montgomerie, “Greengroze”

Cat Art Show

Adam Lister, “Peaches”

Cat Art Show

Yeah Yeah Chloe, “Lucky Charms Maneki Neko Edition”

Cat Art Show

Lavar Munroe, “Fit for a King”

Cat Art Show

Jim McKenzie, “Ice Cream Cat”

Cat Art Show

Rosa Freymuth, “Frazier Mother and Child”

Cat Art Show

Britt Ehringer, “Hang in There'

Cat Art Show: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Cat Art Show.

