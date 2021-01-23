Home / Art

Artist Unearths Intricate Hand-Carved Designs From Dozens of Layers of Acrylic Paint

By Margherita Cole on January 23, 2021
Nature Linocuts by Hannah Jensen

Multidisciplinary artist Hannah Jensen uses her printmaking background to render intricate masterpieces with her own twist. She uses a board that is painted with 40 to 80 layers of various shades of acrylic paint as the ground for traditional printmaking techniques including intaglio, etching, and carving. When the paint is peeled away, a picture full of depth, texture, and shadow is revealed.

Jensen received her formal training in printmaking from the Auckland University of Technology, however, she did not merge it with painting until embarking on her own creative practice. Inspiration for her visual language includes her natural surroundings in New Zealand. Birds, flowers, and other animals are often the stars of her bespoke pieces, and the subject matter determines how many layers of acrylic paint are on a given board. While some of her topographical carvings reveal several different hues, others keep to a more limited color scheme. But one thing remains the same; the closer you look at Jenson's works, the more beautiful details you'll find.

Scroll down to see more amazing carvings by Jensen, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

New Zealand-based artist Hannah Jensen creates amazing carvings inspired by nature.

Nature Linocuts by Hannah Jensen

She carves her pieces from boards that are layered with 40 to 80 layers of acrylic paint.

Nature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah JensenNature Linocuts by Hannah Jensen

Watch Jensen at work in the mesmerizing videos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Jensen (@hannahjensenart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Jensen (@hannahjensenart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Jensen (@hannahjensenart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Jensen (@hannahjensenart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hannah Jensen (@hannahjensenart)

Hannah Jensen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hannah Jensen.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
