Artist Draws Incredibly Realistic Cat Faces You’ll Want To Reach Out and Touch

By Margherita Cole on February 25, 2021
Hyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki Kudo

From Salvador Dali‘s ocelot “Babou” to Pablo Picasso‘s siamese cat “Minou,” felines have served as both muses and companions to creatives for centuries. And now, 20-year-old Japanese artist Haruki Kudo is continuing the tradition of cat-inspired art with his incredible hyperrealistic drawings. He captures the adorable mystique of different felines in detailed close-up portraits.

Kudo begins each drawing with a pencil sketch and grid. Then, he brings out a large array of colored pencils and fills in the outline with numerous layers of color. Through this process, he builds the furry texture of the cat's coat, as well as the glossy sheen in their wide eyes. In fact, the closer you look at Kudo's mesmerizing drawings, the more fine details you will find to appreciate: like the reflection in the pupils and the white whiskers that frame each cat's nose.

However, these portraits show off more than Kudo's incredible coloring prowess. His drawings are especially eye-catching because of the playful way in which the cats are depicted. Many of the curious kitties appear to be looking at the viewer with wide, curious eyes in amazing displays of perspective and foreshortening. These extreme angles increase the hyperrealistic illusion of the pictures.

Scroll down to see more realistic cat drawings by Kudo, and follow the artist on Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Japanese artist Haruki Kudo creates incredible hyperrealistic drawings of cats using colored pencils.

Hyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki KudoHyperrealistic Cat Drawings by Haruki Kudo

Watch these videos for insight into Kudo's process:

 

Haruki Kudo: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Haruki Kudo.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
