Artist Draws Incredibly Realistic Cat Faces You’ll Want To Reach Out and Touch

From Salvador Dali‘s ocelot “Babou” to Pablo Picasso‘s siamese cat “Minou,” felines have served as both muses and companions to creatives for centuries. And now, 20-year-old Japanese artist Haruki Kudo is continuing the tradition of cat-inspired art with his incredible hyperrealistic drawings. He captures the adorable mystique of different felines in detailed close-up portraits.

Kudo begins each drawing with a pencil sketch and grid. Then, he brings out a large array of colored pencils and fills in the outline with numerous layers of color. Through this process, he builds the furry texture of the cat's coat, as well as the glossy sheen in their wide eyes. In fact, the closer you look at Kudo's mesmerizing drawings, the more fine details you will find to appreciate: like the reflection in the pupils and the white whiskers that frame each cat's nose.

However, these portraits show off more than Kudo's incredible coloring prowess. His drawings are especially eye-catching because of the playful way in which the cats are depicted. Many of the curious kitties appear to be looking at the viewer with wide, curious eyes in amazing displays of perspective and foreshortening. These extreme angles increase the hyperrealistic illusion of the pictures.

Scroll down to see more realistic cat drawings by Kudo, and follow the artist on Instagram and Twitter to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Japanese artist Haruki Kudo creates incredible hyperrealistic drawings of cats using colored pencils.

Watch these videos for insight into Kudo's process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 音海 はる 🐾 (@haruru125_art)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 音海 はる 🐾 (@haruru125_art)

Haruki Kudo: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Haruki Kudo.

