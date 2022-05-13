Funny-Looking Cat With Giant Saucer Eyes Becomes the Mayor of Hell, Michigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jinx 🐈‍⬛ (@bigfootjinx)

A rather odd-looking black cat, famous on social media for her huge yellow eyes and duck-footed paws, was the mayor of Hell for a day. Let me explain. For $100, anyone can become the mayor of Hell, Michigan, a small town northwest of Ann Arbor, and, on April 24, the town had its first feline ruler.

The cat's name is Jinx, and she lives in California with her owner, Mia, who rescued her in 2018. “I wasn't even looking for a cat,” Mia says. However, when Mia arrived home early from a football game, there was a cat waiting for her. “I heard meowing in my backyard and discovered her. She was super tiny, only about three weeks old.”

It wasn't long before Mia noticed Jinx was different. “She had big eyes and, as she grew bigger, her eyes didn't smaller, and I also noticed she had big feet.” Mia learned from the vet that, while Jinx was born with these defects that give her such a unique look, she's perfectly healthy, albeit a bit clumsy. “She only learned how to land on her feet a year ago,” says Mia.

Jinx has had a large social media following for some time now, especially on TikTok, where she has over seven hundred thousand adoring fans. The “mayor of Hell” for a day idea came from a Twitter reply, though—Mia had heard of other pets becoming mayors and tweeted asking if anyone knew how to make Jinx mayor, and someone mentioned the small Michigan town. The honor includes a mayoral proclamation certificate, a Hell souvenir mug, souvenir shirt, a certificate of impeachment, and even property ownership in Hell—one square inch, to be exact. Mia livestreamed the mayoral celebration, complete with Jinx's proclamation decrees for her day in charge. Watch it below, and follow Jinx's social media pages to keep up with her hijinks!

