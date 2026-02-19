This List of the “Correct Order” for Showering Has People Divided

Taking a shower is essentially an order of operations. It’s a routine so familiar that you could do it in the dark. But is there a “right” way to shower? Threads user Ryan Shrime (@ryanshrime) sparked debate after he shared “the correct order for a shower,” which many emphatically disagreed with.

First, let’s look at Shrime’s shower recipe. He begins by shampooing and rinsing. After, he washes his face. Then, he applies conditioner to his hair. While the conditioner is still in his hair, he washes his body. It’s only after his body is washed that he then rinses his conditioner.

Threads user @labakerista took issue with Shrime’s ordered list, pointing out that leaving the conditioner as your final step will clog your pores and lead to body acne. “Nope,” she replied. “The dermatologist I go to says: Wash hair. Rinse. Condition hair. Rinse. Wash face. Wash body.”

Another user, @_carolfer, couldn’t believe that Shrime isn’t annoyed with lingering conditioner on his skin. Others chimed in with their showering strategies, whether it’s re-rinsing their bodies after the conditioner or rinsing with their head upside down (so the conditioner can’t touch their clean bodies).

Regardless of their regimen, there is one vital step in a shower routine that Shrime seems to have missed. “You forgot standing in a hot shower for 30 minutes not moving, just contemplating my life,” @jennylee.20 said. For some, it’s the most quiet they have all day. And however they choose to get clean—clogged pores or not—it’s a win.

Threads user Ryan Shrime (@ryanshrime) sparked debate after he shared “the correct order for a shower,” which many emphatically disagreed with.

Threads user @labakerista took issue with Shrime’s ordered list, pointing out that leaving the conditioner as your final step will clog your pores and lead to body acne.

Others chimed in with their shower recipes…

…many taking steps to avoid lingering conditioner on their body after they step out of the shower.

Some were fairly standard—just in a slightly different order.

Others were very detailed.

Some were extremely specific.

Regardless of the regimen, there is one vital step in a shower routine that Shrime seems to have missed.

Related Articles :

Funny Restaurant Staff Charge Ryanair CEO for “Extra Leg Space” and “Priority Booth Seating”

Dad Goes to Museum After Taking Gummy and Can’t Stop Laughing at Giant Art

Public Library Goes Viral for Hilarious Marketing Video About Their Trustworthiness