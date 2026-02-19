Home / Funny

This List of the "Correct Order" for Showering Has People Divided

By Sara Barnes on February 19, 2026
Woman washing her hair with shampoo in shower

Photo: leungchopan/Depositphotos

Taking a shower is essentially an order of operations. It’s a routine so familiar that you could do it in the dark. But is there a “right” way to shower? Threads user Ryan Shrime (@ryanshrime) sparked debate after he shared “the correct order for a shower,” which many emphatically disagreed with.

First, let’s look at Shrime’s shower recipe. He begins by shampooing and rinsing. After, he washes his face. Then, he applies conditioner to his hair. While the conditioner is still in his hair, he washes his body. It’s only after his body is washed that he then rinses his conditioner.

Threads user @labakerista took issue with Shrime’s ordered list, pointing out that leaving the conditioner as your final step will clog your pores and lead to body acne. “Nope,” she replied. “The dermatologist I go to says: Wash hair. Rinse. Condition hair. Rinse. Wash face. Wash body.”

Another user, @_carolfer, couldn’t believe that Shrime isn’t annoyed with lingering conditioner on his skin. Others chimed in with their showering strategies, whether it’s re-rinsing their bodies after the conditioner or rinsing with their head upside down (so the conditioner can’t touch their clean bodies).

Regardless of their  regimen, there is one vital step in a shower routine that Shrime seems to have missed. “You forgot standing in a hot shower for 30 minutes not moving, just contemplating my life,” @jennylee.20 said. For some, it’s the most quiet they have all day. And however they choose to get clean—clogged pores or not—it’s a win.

Threads user Ryan Shrime (@ryanshrime) sparked debate after he shared “the correct order for a shower,” which many emphatically disagreed with.

Funny Shower Order

Threads user @labakerista took issue with Shrime’s ordered list, pointing out that leaving the conditioner as your final step will clog your pores and lead to body acne.

Funny Shower Order

Others chimed in with their shower recipes…

Funny Shower Order

…many taking steps to avoid lingering conditioner on their body after they step out of the shower.

Funny Shower Order

Some were fairly standard—just in a slightly different order.

Funny Shower Order

Others were very detailed.

Funny Shower Order

Some were extremely specific.

Funny Shower Order

Regardless of the regimen, there is one vital step in a shower routine that Shrime seems to have missed.

Funny Shower Order

Source: The Internet Is Absolutely Losing It Over The “Right” Way To Shower, And People Are Raising Hell Over This One Specific Thing

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
