Each morning, when the security guard at the Onomichi City Museum of Art in Hiroshima, Japan, arrives to work, he is greeted by two mischievous cats. Ken-chan, a petite black cat, and Go-chan, his ginger partner in crime, are determined to slip through the sliding glass doors when the guard opens them for the day and enter the museum. Every time, the security guard gently carries them back outside, to a chorus of meowed protests. It's a friendly rivalry; the cats then lounge outside with the guard for hours, and Ken-chan in particular tends to follow him around or glide around his ankles as he stands at his post, perhaps in a ploy to convince him to let him inside.

What's so adorable is that this has been their morning routine for years. It all began in 2016 when the museum debuted an exhibit of cat photography and art, which seemed to attract stray cats from all over the neighborhood who tried to sneak in. Five years later, Ken-chan and Go-chan still haven't given up. However, it may be that they're as enamored with the guard as they are the museum, because they usually only try to enter when he's at his post. At other times, they will simply sit outside the entrance, sunning themselves and napping.

Ken-chan, who belongs to a nearby restaurant, has developed a bond with the guard over the years—the cat walks to the museum each morning and waits for him at the entrance. His loyalty never waned—even while the museum was closed for two months during the pandemic, Ken-chan took the guard's place at the entrance but was thrilled when his friend returned, relinquished his post and picked up their unique companionship where it left off.

The loyal black cat now wears a collar as the museum's kitty mascot. The museum even sells cat calendars and card games with illustrations based on him and his friends. Onomichi City Museum also regularly posts about Ken-chan and Go-chan on their Twitter—the cats clearly have no plans to give up trying to sneak in any time soon.

