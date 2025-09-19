Home / Animals / Cats

Want To Communicate With Cats? Try This Simple Yet Effective Trick Proven by Scientists

By Regina Sienra on September 19, 2025
Girl staring lovingly at cat

Photo: lufimorgan/Depositphotos

Cats are significantly more aloof than dogs, which makes it much trickier to communicate with them. However, scientists have found a simple yet effective technique to engaging with kitties. A team of psychologists, led by Dr. Tasmin Humphrey and Professor Karen McComb, who specialize in animal behavior at the University of Sussex, published their findings in Scientific Reports.

If you have cats, you may have picked up on this a while ago, but both Humphrey and McComb were looking for scientific confirmation. The secret to communicating with your feline friends? Slow blinking. McComb says to narrow your eyes at them as you would in a relaxed smile, and then close your eyes for a couple of seconds. “You’ll find they respond in the same way themselves and you can start a sort of conversation,” she says.

To reach this conclusion, the team carried out two experiments. In the first, the owners slow blinked at their pets following McComb’s advice. The researchers found cats were more likely to slow blink at their owners if their owners had slow blinked at them, compared to when the owner was present in the room but not delivering a slow blink stimulus.

The second experiment found that this also worked with cats you’re not acquainted with. For this part, the researchers tried slow blinking at cats or keeping a neutral expression. The psychologists found that cats were more likely to slow blink when a stranger slow blinked at them, than when the person had maintained a neutral expression. It was also more likely the cats would approach them if they had slow blinked.

“As someone who has both studied animal behavior and is a cat owner, it’s great to be able to show that cats and humans can communicate in this way. It’s something that many cat owners had already suspected, so it’s exciting to have found evidence for it.” McComb told the University of Portsmouth. “This study is the first to experimentally investigate the role of slow blinking in cat–human communication. And it is something you can try yourself with your own cat at home, or with cats you meet in the street. It’s a great way of enhancing the bond you have with cats.”

As for Humphrey, she hopes their findings could potentially be used to assess the welfare of cats in a variety of settings, including veterinary practices and shelters. “Understanding positive ways in which cats and humans interact can enhance public understanding of cats, improve feline welfare, and tell us more about the socio-cognitive abilities of this under-studied species.”

As to why this happens, Humphrey believes cats may have developed these behaviors because humans perceived slow blinking as positive, or as a way to interrupt an unbroken stare, which could be perceived as challenging. Either way, now you know what to do if you ever want to greet a cat and improve your chances of them not simply walking past you.

A team of psychologists, led by Dr. Tasmin Humphrey and Professor Karen McComb found a simple yet effective technique to engage with cats.

Woman staring lovingly at cat

Photo: VitalikRadko/Depositphotos

The key is slow blinking. For best results, narrow your eyes at them as you would in a relaxed smile, and then close your eyes for a couple of seconds.

Cat being held by woman

Photo: ViktoriaSapata/Depositphotos

“It’s something that many cat owners had already suspected, so it’s exciting to have found evidence for it,” says McComb.

Man staring lovingly at cat

Photo: Maguirf/Depositphotos

Sources: Scientists Reveal a Simple Technique to Communicate With Your Cat; How to build rap-paw with your cat

Related Articles:

Man Builds Fully Functional Mini Subway Station for His Cats

LEGO’s Colosseum Becomes a Regal Nap Spot for Cats Everywhere

Researchers Use Tiny Crochet Hats to Investigate Chronic Pain in Cats

Funny Pet Portraits of Cats and Dogs Driving Cars and Playing Sports Just Like Humans

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Stunned by Bright Orange Shark Discovered off the Coast of Costa Rica
Man Builds Fully Functional Mini Subway Station for His Cats
This “Generational Spaceship” Would Transport Thousands of People to the Nearest Star System
Scientists Highlight the Beauty of Survival in Wildlife Photography Competition
Discover Why Antarctica’s ‘Blood Falls’ Runs Red
Millions of People Are Watching This Scientist-Led Livestream of Deep Sea Creatures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Baby Boy Breaks Records After Being Born From a 30-Year-Old Embryo
Scientists Have Developed a Gel That Boosts Coral Reef Settlement by 20 Times
Cute Bioluminescent Marsupial Is a Standout Finalist of Tasmania’s Science Photography Prize
Japanese Scientists May Have Found a Way To Eliminate Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
Gatsby the “Galaxy Kitty” Is Covered in Hundreds of Fur Stars
The World’s Largest Flaming Gas Crater Is Showing Signs of Dying Out

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.