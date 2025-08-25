Man Builds Fully Functional Mini Subway Station for His Cats

Many cat pawrents go out of their way to keep their pets entertained, but no one does it like Xing Zhilei of Xing’s World. Rather than splurge on flashy toys and furniture, this man has drawn from his engineering background to build a cat-sized world. His latest, and arguably his most impressive endeavor, is a working subway station for his cats, complete with a moving train.

Named Cat Town Station, the model has exact proportions for Xing’s cats to move around and exit the trains comfortably, mimicking real-world subways at a much smaller scale. The whole project is packed with charming details, such as a cat conductor, who looks sort of puzzled as it tries to operate the train, as well as seats, signage, and working tracks. There’s even a PA system to welcome its arriving passengers and tactile paving for the visually impaired. It’s just as if a real-world subway station was shrunk down to kitty size.

The whole project took Xing four months to complete, from designing to building and testing. The talented creator shares that the two biggest challenges were building a functional miniature escalator, and getting the the subway and platform doors to open at the same time—both of which he nailed with flying colors. Though the model is essentially cat-sized, both the car and the station can apparently hold the builder lying on his side or sitting cross legged—although bumping your head is a constant risk should you want to step inside.

The Cat Town Station has been massively successful around the world and in Xing’s home country of China, where users have noticed the similarities to the modern Zhengzhou Metro. Xing’s creation is so realistic that many have thought it to be a product of AI. While this speaks of mind-blowing intricacies of this project, the cat subway station is one of several structures the YouTuber has created, which include a miniature house, a supermarket, a theater, a spa, and a Cybertruck with a garage.

Xing also doesn’t limit his fun buildings to cats, as he has also welcomed dogs and even hamsters, creating a playful atmosphere. All in all, he tackles the unique engineering challenges of his craft to achieve an adorable result, and enjoys taking suggestions from his followers on what to build next.

To stay up to date with Xing’s creations, make sure to follow Xing’s World on YouTube and TikTok.

Xing's World: YouTube | TikTok | Facebook

