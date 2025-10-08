Home / Design / Creative Products

Perched Cat Bed Elevates Working From Home With Your Favorite Feline

By Sara Barnes on October 8, 2025

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Design is, in part, about solving problems. And as any cat pawrent knows, aesthetically pleasing feline furniture can be hard to come by. Cats love a good nap—lasting up to 16 hours a day—but that doesn’t mean their slumber solutions need to be an eyesore. Ergo Purrch is helping beautify spaces and simultaneously solve another challenge: freeing up your work area while still keeping your kitty close.

Ergo Purrch is a desk-mounted cat bed featuring an elevated perch for your feline to rest right above your desk. It helps avoid having your kitty sprawl across your keyboard or knock things over to make room for themselves.

The design was created for both large and small cats. A handwoven or birchwood basket with a plush pillow sits at the top of the sturdy structure and can hold up to 45 pounds. A Maine Coon, one of the largest cat breeds, could snuggle up without an issue. To make sure it’s secure, the elevated bed is affixed with a clamp and two tightening screws that can attach to desks up to 2.75 inches thick.

In addition to looking great, the Ergo Purrch is responsibly crafted from sustainable materials. It’s sourced from ethically managed forests, and each wooden bed features a unique color and grain. The company also has a “buy one, plant one” initiative, with one tree for every perch sold.

The Ergo Purrch is now available on the company’s website.

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Ergo Purrch Cat Furniture

Here’s a peek into how Ergo Purrch works:

Ergo Purrch: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Ergo Purrch.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
