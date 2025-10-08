Perched Cat Bed Elevates Working From Home With Your Favorite Feline

Design is, in part, about solving problems. And as any cat pawrent knows, aesthetically pleasing feline furniture can be hard to come by. Cats love a good nap—lasting up to 16 hours a day—but that doesn’t mean their slumber solutions need to be an eyesore. Ergo Purrch is helping beautify spaces and simultaneously solve another challenge: freeing up your work area while still keeping your kitty close.

Ergo Purrch is a desk-mounted cat bed featuring an elevated perch for your feline to rest right above your desk. It helps avoid having your kitty sprawl across your keyboard or knock things over to make room for themselves.

The design was created for both large and small cats. A handwoven or birchwood basket with a plush pillow sits at the top of the sturdy structure and can hold up to 45 pounds. A Maine Coon, one of the largest cat breeds, could snuggle up without an issue. To make sure it’s secure, the elevated bed is affixed with a clamp and two tightening screws that can attach to desks up to 2.75 inches thick.

In addition to looking great, the Ergo Purrch is responsibly crafted from sustainable materials. It’s sourced from ethically managed forests, and each wooden bed features a unique color and grain. The company also has a “buy one, plant one” initiative, with one tree for every perch sold.

The Ergo Purrch is now available on the company’s website.

Here’s a peek into how Ergo Purrch works:

