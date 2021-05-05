Playful ‘catHAUS’ Lets Humans Lounge on a Chic Mini House Built for Cats

As cat lovers, we would do almost anything for our feline friends. But with their common tendency to lay claim to absolutely any space or household object they see fit, it’s not uncommon to find ourselves in a battle for the comfiest perch in the house. With this in mind, award-winning design studio SPACE International created catHAUS—a playful piece of cat furniture designed as a space where both you and your cat can relax.

“The catHAUS is envisioned as a domestic retreat for an undomesticated species,” SPACE International explains on their website. It “operates at the scale of both shelter and furniture—manipulating both into a feral landscape.”

The chair’s exterior abstract design is inspired by the architectural characteristics of a gable roof, giving catHAUS the look of a modern tiny house. Its interior is exposed, sporting vertical supports wrapped in sisal rope and surfaces lined with lush synthetic turf. It’s the perfect playground for your cat to explore and scratch to their heart’s content—all while you work, read, or catch up on your favorite show in peace.

SPACE International: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Space International.

