Home / Design / Furniture

Playful ‘catHAUS’ Lets Humans Lounge on a Chic Mini House Built for Cats

By Arnesia Young on May 5, 2021
Cat Furniture

As cat lovers, we would do almost anything for our feline friends. But with their common tendency to lay claim to absolutely any space or household object they see fit, it’s not uncommon to find ourselves in a battle for the comfiest perch in the house. With this in mind, award-winning design studio SPACE International created catHAUS—a playful piece of cat furniture designed as a space where both you and your cat can relax.

“The catHAUS is envisioned as a domestic retreat for an undomesticated species,” SPACE International explains on their website. It “operates at the scale of both shelter and furniture—manipulating both into a feral landscape.”

The chair’s exterior abstract design is inspired by the architectural characteristics of a gable roof, giving catHAUS the look of a modern tiny house. Its interior is exposed, sporting vertical supports wrapped in sisal rope and surfaces lined with lush synthetic turf. It’s the perfect playground for your cat to explore and scratch to their heart’s content—all while you work, read, or catch up on your favorite show in peace.

Award-winning design studio SPACE International created catHAUS—a playful piece of cat furniture designed as a space where both you and your cat can relax.

catHAUS by Space InternationalCat Furniture

It’s the perfect playground for your cat to explore to their heart’s content—all while you work, read, or catch up on your favorite show in peace.

catHAUS by Space InternationalCat FurniturecatHAUS by Space InternationalSPACE International: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Space International.

Related Articles:

Cat Exercise Wheel Attached To Armchair Lets Cat Lovers Play and Relax With Their Favorite Felines

This Cat in Japan Loves Taking Rainy Day Strolls With His Custom Cat-Sized Umbrella

Cats Are Showing Off Their “Murder Mittens” To Prove How Adorably Fearsome They Are

Floating Cat Shelves Are a Stylish Way To Entertain Your Feline Friends

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cat Exercise Wheel Attached To Armchair Lets Cat Lovers Play and Relax With Their Favorite Felines
This Cat in Japan Loves Taking Rainy Day Strolls With His Custom Cat-Sized Umbrella
Cats Are Showing Off Their “Murder Mittens” To Prove How Adorably Fearsome They Are
Free Software Lets You Easily Create Complex Japanese Wood Joinery
Floating Cat Shelves Are a Stylish Way To Entertain Your Feline Friends
Kitten With Rare Two-Toned Face Is Rescued After Being Abandoned at Construction Site

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

12-Foot-Wide Mattress Is Large Enough To Fit the Whole Family and Then Some
This Man Has Spent 10 Years Caring for Cats Left Behind in Fukushima’s Nuclear Zone
Cat Leading Double Life Helps Neighbors Become Unexpected Pen Pals
20 Chairs Designed by Architects Compared To the Buildings They Are Famous For
Mountain Observatory Mourns the Loss of Beloved Cat Who Lived There for 12 Years
This Giant Kotatsu Futon Is Big Enough to Keep Your Entire Family Warm This Winter

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.