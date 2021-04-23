Home / Animals / Cats

This Cat in Japan Loves Taking Rainy Day Strolls With His Custom Cat-Sized Umbrella

By Emma Taggart on April 23, 2021
Cat Umbrella

An aversion to water is one of the most well-known traits of domestic cats. Rainy days are an excuse to stay curled up inside for most feline friends, but for one cat in Japan, it's a chance to use his own umbrella. Miru-chan loves to go outside, but unlike most cats who roam free, he prefers to be carried around by his human. The coddled cat sits comfortably inside fabric pouches, just like a baby kangaroo. And when it rains, he’s protected by his personal umbrella.

It might seem ridiculous to some, but most pets owners would agree that all cats deserve to be treated like royalty. Miru-chan looks adorably princely as he’s transported around on his human-shaped throne. And the umbrella just adds an extra layer of style and practicality. It’s miniature in size, as if it was designed especially for him. And it’s also made of see-through material, allowing Miru-chan to have an unobstructed view of the surrounding scenery.

Check out pictures of Miru-chan on his daily strolls below and find more cute content on Twitter.

Meet Miru-chan, a cat in Japan who has his own umbrella for rainy days.

He loves to be carried around by his human as they go for daily walks.

Miru-chan: Twitter
h/t: [grapee]

All images via Miru-chan.

