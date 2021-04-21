Home / Animals / Cats

Cats Are Showing Off Their “Murder Mittens” To Prove How Adorably Fearsome They Are

By Sara Barnes on April 21, 2021

If you’ve ever been up close and personal with a cat, they’ve likely brandished their claws. And when that's happened, have you ever taken a good look at those things? They are a bit terrifying, but you can't help but go “aww” when you see the paw daggers. The subreddit Murder Mittens perfectly captures these conflicting feelings. There, users share photos of cats and kittens showing their claws in the most adorable way possible.

The photos in Murder Mittens demonstrate that cats of all ages and sizes can be tough—when they want to be. Many of the pictures highlight smol floofs who are trying their best to put on a terrifying act and have drawn their very short claws while baring their tiny chompers. Other full-grown cats have already shown their humans what their feline talons are capable of, and they use them as “muscles” to rule the home. But even if that’s the case, it’s hard to get mad at a cat and its murder mittens. They are just too cute!

Scroll down to see some felines showing off their claws.

The Murder Mittens subreddit is full of cute kitties showing off their terrifyingly adorable claws.

