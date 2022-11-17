Home / Design / Jewelry

Artisan Transforms Coins Into Unique Rings That Keep Memories Alive

By Sara Barnes on November 17, 2022
Celtic Coin Ring

Jewelry is a powerful way to remember loved ones we’ve lost. Susanne Phillips of Celtic Coin Craft is helping keep memories alive by transforming meaningful coins into jewelry. One of her latest creations is a ring that her client now wears to remember his dad.

“I made a ring for someone who had recently lost their father,” Phillips tells My Modern Met. “His dad was Canadian so he wanted the coin used to be from Canada and from the year of his father's birth [1962]. Having lost my dad young I could relate—I also wear an Irish coin ring that bears my father's birth year.”

Phillips has long been a lover of coins, and as a child, she was enthralled by the symbols and characters on the Irish coins her mother collected.  Years later, she’s turned her passion into a living by turning the tokens into rings.

Not every coin can become a piece of jewelry, though. “A coin must meet the criteria of being the correct size, of suitable metal composition, and in good condition before I consider using it,” Phillips explains. “Turning a coin into a ring is a mindful process that requires slow and careful work; I can only work as fast as the metal allows me—otherwise the coin will split and be rendered useless.”

The process begins by punching a hole in the center of the coin. “Next, I use fire to heat up the metal and make it workable,” she says, “and then I start slowly folding and stretching the coin using various specialist tools until a ring appears. It's almost magical to bend and fold a coin into a completely different shape that results in a new, reimagined use for a piece of history.”

It is a mesmerizing process to see the flat coin become so pliable and eventually wearable. Scroll down to see a peek into Phillips’ process and to see more of her incredible handiwork.

Jewelry is a powerful way to remember loved ones we’ve lost. Susanne Phillips of Celtic Coin Craft is helping keep memories alive by transforming meaningful coins into jewelry.

Celtic Coin Ring

One of her latest creations is a ring that her client now wears to remember his dad.

Celtic Coin Ring

“His dad was Canadian so he wanted the coin used to be from Canada and from the year of his father's birth [1962],” Phillips tells My Modern Met.

Celtic Coin Ring

The process begins by punching a hole in the center of the coin.

Celtic Coin Ring

It's then heated with fire to make it pliable.

Celtic Coin Ring

Then, the coin is folded and stretched into shape using various tools.

Celtic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin Ring

“It's almost magical to bend and fold a coin into a completely different shape that results in a new, reimagined use for a piece of history.”

Celtic Coin Ring

Check out more of Phillips' exquisite coin rings:

Celtic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin RingCeltic Coin Craft: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Susanne Phillips.

Related Articles:

Artist Turns Dollar Coin Into Incredible Sculpture With Hidden Movable Mechanics

Artist Hand-Engraves Elaborate Coin with a Mechanical Beating Heart

Amateur Metal Detectorist Discovers 13th-Century Gold Coin Featuring Henry III

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

36 Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel
Artist Designs Chandeliers for Your Ears That Actually Light Up
Hours Are Out of Order on This Watch But the Hour Hand Is Designed to Always Point at the Right Time
Brilliant Book Bracelet Includes 1,400 Drawings by Rembrandt
21 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Wear a Piece of Outer Space Around Your Neck With These Meteorite Necklaces
Beaded Snake Jewelry Looks Like Real Reptiles Wrapped Around Your Body
20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
Learn About the Hope Diamond, A Stunning Blue Stone Some Say Is Cursed

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.