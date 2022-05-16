Fun and Functional Glass Decanters Double as Elegant Animal Sculptures

Glass decanters are beautiful objects that add presentation style to wine, alcohol, and other liquids. American artist Charlie Matz adds his own twist to these classic serving jugs by creating decanters with exquisite sculptural elements inspired by animals. Fish, crabs, jellyfish, and more adorn the tops of these exquisite pieces, transforming them into fine art.

Matz currently works at the Chicago-based glass studio Ignite Glass. “The focus of my creative work is the result of years of practice in scientific and artistic glassmaking,” Matz explains to My Modern Met. “I work with function in mind; a beautiful object representative of nature is nice to look at but what really elevates this work is the fact that it is useful.” While all of the artist's works can be appreciated as decorative pieces, they also function beautifully as decanters for alcohol and other beverages.

Incredibly, Matz is able to incorporate the unusual shapes of animals fluidly into the form of the decanter. The fish rises from the spout in a wave, for instance, and an octopus spreads its tentacles to form an oval of negative space between the spout and the main compartment of the decanter. “The tools we use for everyday activities do not have to be mass-produced,” he continues. “They can be unique and inspiring objects with their own stories. Your cupboard or cocktail bar can be a garden of vibrant color and form.”

You can purchase original works by Matz via Ignite Glass' online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following him on Instagram.

Chicago-based artist Charlie Matz creates amazing glass decanters.

Each piece doubles as a sculptural work of art inspired by an animal.

Watch these videos to see the beauty of Matz's creations at work:

