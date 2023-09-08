At 77, Cher is looking as amazing as she always has. A style icon throughout her decades-long career, the singer has never been one to play by the rules. Instead, she has challenged societal expectations about what a woman should do or look like. Just a few years shy of turning 80, Cher recently shared some of the things that make her feel and look young. The best part? Anyone at any age can easily follow them.

The “Believe” singer recently talked to Good Morning Britain about her age. “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” Cher says. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

And while jeans and long hair have long been associated with youth, she doesn't feel like letting go of them just yet. “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to have to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans, because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did—and it hasn’t hit yet,” she admits. The star adds that her family history is also on her side. “The genes in my family are pretty amazing.” Her mother, Georgia Holt, lived to age 96, so she definitely lucked out.

Asked about her youthful looks in the last decades, she has mentioned some more specific tips, like doing yoga and avoiding red meats. However, most of the work seems to come from inside. “I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger,” the singer ponders. “I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too.” Still, it also looks like having a positive attitude and keeping an open perspective on age may be the main secret behind it.

Ultimately, Cher's view is not only inspiring for women across generations, but it also upends society's views on what is supposedly right to do at a certain age. The singer adds, “Honestly I’m not trying to feel young. I’m not trying to be young. I am who I am. I’m just getting along.”

Just a few years of turning 80, Cher recently shared some of the things that make her feel and look young.

“I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish,” Cher said. “And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and and I will still be doing the same stuff I’ve always done.”

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

101-Year-Old Woman Who Loves Her Part-Time Job Shares Her Advice for a Long Life

74-Year-Old Vera Wang Shares How She Still Looks So Young: “I Avoid the Sun”

Japan’s 105-Year-Old Longevity Expert Shares 12 Secrets to Living a Long Life

Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days