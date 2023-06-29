Home / Science / Health

74-Year-Old Vera Wang Shares How She Still Looks So Young: “I Avoid the Sun”

By Margherita Cole on June 29, 2023
Vera Wang Shares Aging Secrets

Photo: zhukovsky/Depositphotos

Hollywood and the fashion industry are both known for emphasizing youth. However, over the years, more and more celebrities are coming forward about embracing their older bodies and aging naturally. As fashion designer Vera Wang celebrated her 74th birthday, she shares her perspective on getting older and some of her top tips for feeling her best.

Wang's youthful appearance has frequently been praised online. However, the New Yorker claims that she doesn't really think about aging. Her career as a designer is what keeps her grounded and she tries to take care of herself so that she can continue to do what she loves. “I’m very flattered that people think I’ve aged well, but it was never my goal,” Wang says. “I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun. But I like to work. I don’t want to be pigeonholed.”

Wang started her own independent brand at the age of 40, and it was then that she broke into the bridal business. Her love for her craft has only grown over the years. “I’ve always focused on work. Work was my lifeline that kept me feeling relevant and challenged me over the years,” she continues. “I think the mind is more powerful than one could ever understand. The challenges that work and life present us is what keep us going. That, and sleep. I can sleep around the clock.”

To balance out her workload, Wang tries to get at least seven hours of sleep, but ideally nine. “I think it’s so important. I try my best to pace myself, but with social media and the way the world has changed, it’s just outpaced the human brain and everything we can deal with,” she explains. In addition to getting plenty of rest, Wang always wears sunscreen to protect her skin and treats herself to the occasional vodka cocktail in the evenings. However, she really emphasizes keeping her mind busy as the most important key to longevity.

Fashion designer Vera Wang has long been a style icon.

 

As of late, people have been noticing how young the newly 74-year-old looks.

 

So how does she stay looking so vibrant and full of vitality? Wang says, “I drink vodka, I sleep, I avoid the sun.”

 

Of course, there's more to it than just that.

 

Wang says that keeping her mind active with work has greatly contributed to her health and drive in life. She adds, “That, and sleep. I can sleep around the clock.”

 

Vera Wang: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Bored Panda]

