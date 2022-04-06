Home / Design / Style

Zambian Woman Creates Gorgeous Outfits Inspired by Traditional African Clothing

By Arnesia Young on April 6, 2022
The Chinyanta Traditional African Clothing Video

Africa is a vast continent with a great diversity of nations and cultures that grace its beautiful land. And with each of those cultures comes a mixture of customs and traditions that make them all unique. One Instagram user, Chinyanta Kabaso, decided to spotlight the rich heritage of each African culture by highlighting the beauty of their traditional dress. The Zambian dancer, creative, and former Miss Africa Great Britain started out by styling a collection of outfits inspired by traditional African clothing worn by women in several regions of the continent. Then, she posted a reel of herself transforming flawlessly into each gorgeous style, and the video quickly went viral.

Fittingly, the clip is set to Beyoncé’s BLACK PARADE. The powerful song makes countless historical and cultural references to the “motherland” in celebration of Black culture in its many forms throughout Africa and its diaspora. In line with the tune’s message, Kabaso herself frequently makes videos highlighting the beauty of Black and African culture, focusing on aspects such as dance, fashion, and other cultural phenomena. Some of her past videos have also highlighted traditional African clothing as well as more modern styles and the African fabrics used to make them.

Scroll down to see Chinyanta’s video in its entirety. And for more from the Zambian content creator, check out her Instagram or TikTok.

Zambian creative Chinyanta Kabaso created an awesome video featuring outfits inspired by traditional African clothing.

Kabaso frequently makes videos highlighting the beauty of African culture…

… including fashion and traditional African fabrics.

The Chinyanta: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

All images via The Chinyanta.

