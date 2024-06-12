Home / Design / Style

Artist Transforms Denim Into Wearable Works of Art Inspired by Grandma and Los Angeles

By Elizabeth Beiser on June 12, 2024
@denem.jeans spring has sprung with butterfly & floral jeans ! #fashion #jeans #streetwear #smallbusiness #art ♬ never be yours by kali uchis – Kali Uchis Fan Page ❦

Traditionally, art involves building something up, whether that's charcoal on paper or oil paint on canvas. However, Los Angeles-based artist and fashion designer Emily Starobrat magically creates wearable masterpieces through obliteration. Her brand Denem features hand-constructed artisanal denim elevated by drawings which are carved into the fabric with a rotary tool.

An artist since she was 5 years old, Starobrat fell into fashion through a stroke of luck. When the fine arts pre-college summer course she wanted to take was full, she signed up for fashion design. There she fell in love with working with textiles and headed to Parsons School of Design. Only a few years post-graduation and she has already created her own thriving business hand-crafting artisanal denim.

Deftly wielding a rotary tool as seemingly fluidly as a brush, Starobrat sands down dark jeans to reveal innovative patterns that are highly personal for the young artist.  “I take a lot of inspiration from my childhood,” Starobrat tells My Modern Met. “My grandma was very present growing up so a lot of the inspiration stems from things that remind me of her, things I'd find in her house, and things she'd carry around, such as tigers, florals, and embroidery patterns.”

She melds these motifs with pop-culture references from Los Angeles in the 2000s, the background of her childhood. “I also take inspiration from the culture of growing up in the early 2000s in LA,” she explains. “The drawing style of some pieces is also an ode to tattoos and Von Dutch and Ed Hardy style artwork.” As a result, her wearable art balances innovative techniques with nostalgia-tinged imagery to create exceptional slow fashion that is getting her noticed internationally and by celebrity clients alike.

Taking anywhere from a few days to a week, Starobrat transforms her design into hand-constructed jeans. Her drawings are immediately eye-catching, but she also subtly plays with proportion, making it clear that every aspect of the garment has been considered. For instance, her pieces that have been sanded into actually become bolder after washing.

While it's mesmerizing to watch videos of her carving into inky indigo denim pieces, she also uses fabric markers to add color and even works with undyed denim. Commendably she uses any scraps to create other pieces and only releases her work in small batches, limiting its impact on the environment. Starobrat has smartly included a series of tote bags and t-shirts featuring her drawings at a more attainable price point in order to reach a broader audience. Unsurprisingly, those sell out quickly.

To stay up to date with the latest pieces Starobrat is working on, you can follow Denem on Instagram and TikTok.

Artist and fashion designer Emily Starobrat uses denim as a canvas for her art.

@denem.jeans current work in progress ✧ ⊹ ꕤ #fashion #process #sewing #textile #custom #denim ♬ original sound – fashionluvr_

@denem.jeans puffy sample #denim #fashion #sewing #slowfashion #process #custom ♬ Gunna x Offset Fresh Out The Can – Unreleased

Her luxury streetwear brand called Denem features familiar icons from her grandmother's embroidery and 2000s Los Angeles.

@denem.jeans ✾ ❃ ✽ ✾ ❈ #jeans #denim #textile #fyp #fypシ #process #upcycling ♬ Collide (sped up) – Justine Skye

@denem.jeans floral + butterfly customs #denim #jeans #fyp #fypシ #textile #process #upcycling #custom ♬ Puppet – Zoomer Drift

@denem.jeans made some la kid inspired jeans ! ⛓️✧ ⊹ #jeans #textile #art #process #denim ♬ Surround Sound – JID

@denem.jeans jean process #fashion #denim #slowfashion #streetwear #custom ♬ summer walker x bk hell n back – BK

@denem.jeans ༺✧✧༻ #denim #jeans #fyp #fypシ #fashion #WomenOwnedBusiness #process #textile ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

Pieces from the unique fashion line include anything from a denim jacket to a pair of jeans to even a pair of denim boots.

@denem.jeans puffer pre order closing monday ! #fashion #denim #jeans #streetwear #cars #custom ♬ Gunna x Offset Fresh Out The Can – Unreleased

@denem.jeans jeans work in progress #denim #jeans #fyp #fypシ #custom #process #textile ♬ Snooze – SZA

@denem.jeans denem shoes ✰ #shoes #fashion #denim #smallbusiness #fyp #fypシ ♬ breakin my heart – renny

Starobrat's innovative denim art is an evolution of her painting background.

@denem.jeans how it started ➷♡ how it’s going #fashion #design #artist #fypシ ♬ original sound – J.CABB

Only a few years out of Parsons School of Design, she already has created business of her own.

Two models wearing Emily Starobrat's Denem Jeans

Photo: Bella Valentini

A close up shot of Emily Starobrat's artwork on artisanal denim and tote bag

Photo: Bella Valentini

Denem: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Emily Starobrat.

Related Articles:

Designer Creates Avant Garde Outfits That Match Works of Art

Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion

Tokyo’s Rockabilly Subculture Takes Over Park With 50s Music, Vintage Fashion, and Smooth Moves

Rare Pair of 100-Year-Old Levi's Jeans Discovered in Abandoned Silver Mine

Elizabeth Beiser

Elizabeth Beiser is a Contributing Writer and Project Coordinator at My Modern Met. She has a background in American Cultural History with a special focus on Modern art and democratic community building. She received her B.A. in history, with a minor in Studio Arts, and her M.A. in history from the University of Rochester. She has worked on multiple political campaigns, as well as in non-profit operations and direct service. When she’s not writing, she’s experimenting with all varieties of arts and crafts. She also enjoys spending time with four-legged friends and exploring her hometown of Boston.
Read all posts from Elizabeth Beiser
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fashion Designer Creates Stunning Geometric Outfits Including World’s First 3D-Printed Wedding Dress
Trendy “Anatomy Fashion” Turns Our Insides Into Outside Style With Help From AI
People Are Blown Away by This Makeup Artist’s Transformations With Seamless Transitions
Fashion Illustrations Blossom With an Explosion of Colorful Flowers
Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks
The “World’s Youngest Makeup Artist” Transforms Herself and Her Family Into Spooky Creatures

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Designer Creates Stunning Dresses Inspired by Fairytales and Serene Scenes of Nature
87-Year-Old “China’s Hottest Grandpa” Stuns the World by Walking the Runway Shirtless
Iconic Movie Villains Teamed up for a High-Fashion Prada Runway Show That Looked Wickedly Good
Legendary Style Icon and Designer Iris Apfel Dies at 102 , Leaving Behind a Colorful Legacy
Hannah Waddingham’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Handmade a Clutch for Her SAG Awards Outfit
Dazzling Adobe Dress Looks Like It’s Shape-Shifting at New York Fashion Week Runway

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.