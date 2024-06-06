Home / Design / Style

Trendy “Anatomy Fashion” Turns Our Insides Into Outside Style With Help From AI

By Jessica Stewart on June 6, 2024

AI Anatomy Sweaters by David Szauder

Hungarian artist David Szauder has long created digital collages, but the advent of AI has allowed him even more freedom in his creativity. Szauder uses his heavily followed Instagram feed as a canvas for his free thoughts, which are often visualized using a mix of Midjourney and Photoshop. One series of visuals has him transforming the human body into fashionable streetwear that is so trendy you'll be wishing that it was in stores now.

These anatomical sweaters and hoodies stem from the digital artist's desire to investigate the hidden parts of our bodies. “Even when affected by disease, these parts remain hidden from our awareness,” he tells My Modern Met. “To bridge this gap between visibility and invisibility, I began designing anatomical sweaters. Through these designs, I aim to make the unseen aspects of our anatomy visible and relatable, encouraging a deeper understanding and appreciation of our bodies.”

Whether designed in muted autumn hues or bright pastels, these anatomy fashions are striking. They're also shockingly realistic, demonstrating Szauder's aptitude for using new technology. How does he do it? After collecting materials like textures and anatomical drawings, he begins working with Midjourney. Likening his work to that of a film director, he slowly builds out every part of the image, from lighting and poses to colors and camera positions.

Thanks to AI, Szauder has creative freedom that was previously impossible. The final images are no longer pixelated, and the renderings can be curated until they meet his requirements.

“AI represents the digital collage technique I previously used, but with fewer technical problems, allowing for greater focus on the creative and conceptual aspects of design,” he confesses.

Still, Szauder warns that a strong concept and having a good handle on the technology are essential. For Szauder, who teaches an AI course at Budapest's Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design, this isn't a problem.

Scroll down to see more incredible images of his AI anatomy fashions, and be prepared to get inspired. To keep up to date with the artist’s designs, you can follow Szauder on Instagram.

Digital artist David Szauder created a trendy collection of anatomy fashion using AI.

AI Anatomy Sweaters by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Sweaters by David Szauder

AI Streetwear by David Szauder

Whether in bright pastels or muted hues, these AI-generated fashions will have you wishing you could buy them.

AI Anatomy Sweaters by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Sweater by David Szauder

AI Streetwear by David Szauder

Szauder, who has created digital collages for years, says that using AI technology has given him unparalleled creative freedom.

AI Anatomy Sweater by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

AI Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder



AI Anatomy Sweater by David Szauder

Midjourney Anatomy Fashion by David Szauder

David Szauder: Website | Instagram | X

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David Szauder.

