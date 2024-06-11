View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris van Herpen Official (@irisvanherpen)

Legendary fashion designer Iris van Herpen is known for the sleek symmetry and bold geometric patterns in her designs. She's an innovative favorite amongst entertainers, having dressed everyone from Beyoncé and Hunter Schaefer to Ali Wong and Elizabeth Debicki. But recently, the iconic designer created something extra special for a Brazilian lawyer named Mariana Pavani. The bride-to-be worked with van Herpen to achieve the perfect look for her wedding. The result was a beautiful 3D-printed wedding dress with a futuristic pattern, bold plunging neckline, and gorgeous lace train.

The dress took 600 hours to complete, including a 41-hour printing time, and went through several iterations before it could finally be worn by Pavani. The process began with a 3D body scan, followed by several in-person fittings, before the dress could finally come together in a specialized facility in Paris.

“We wanted to express Mariana her love of nature, art, and her femininity while pushing the boundaries,” van Herpen's team shares. “We both feel fashion is a form of art and so she really dares to express herself to make her wedding a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The sculptural fluidity of her wedding gown is seamlessly blending traditional Couture craft with radical forward-facing techniques.”

The Dutch fashion icon's work combines fearless symmetry and pattern with chic sophistication. While Pavani had the honor of wearing the designer's first 3D-printed wedding dress, it was far from the only piece in van Herpen's impressive portfolio of 3D-printed geometric fashion. Several celebrities have even worn her designs to the Met Gala, including Grimes in 2021 and Mona Patel in 2024.

The dress, which took 41 hours to print and 600 hours to complete, is a testament to van Herpen's skill and unique style, as it blends futuristic styles with classic wedding dress elements.

