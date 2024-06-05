Home / Creative Products / Toys

LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture

By Regina Sienra on June 5, 2024
LEGO Notre Dame Set

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The reconstruction of Notre-Dame seems to be well underway, with a reopening announced for December 8, 2024. But if you don't want to wait that long or can't travel to Paris anytime soon, there's a new alternative to marvel at the beauty of this cathedral. LEGO has announced a Notre-Dame de Paris set as part of a mini collection that pays tribute to the City of Light, which also includes a Mona Lisa set.

The 4,383-piece model recreates Notre-Dame's key elements, like its iconic rose windows, central spire, and bell towers, resulting in a stunning 13-inch model that will charm any fan of travel, history, or classic architecture. As if the exterior wasn't detailed enough, builders can remove the roof to take peek inside its ornate halls, sweeping columns, and tile floors. Part of the Architecture series, this set was created with adult fans in mind due to the intricacies of the construction experience.

Paying tribute to the long history and historical significance of this landmark, the LEGO Notre-Dame set was designed to take the builder on a journey through the evolution of this iconic building. The instruction booklet goes from the laying of the first stone in 1163, through architect Viollet-le-Duc’s redesign work in the 19th century and the splendor of the cathedral prior to the fire of 2019. Once it's finished, you can add the nameplate—the cherry on top of a centerpiece ready for display.

“In designing the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris, we tried to bring it to life by not only capturing its outward appearance, but the way and the stages in which the original was [built],” says Rok Žgalin Kobe, designer at the LEGO Group. “We wanted LEGO fans to retrace the architectural journey and evolution of this landmark during its construction, to encourage a deeper appreciation for its real-life counterpart.”

You can now order your own LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris set on LEGO's website. The set is expected to ship out by June 20, 2024.

LEGO has announced a Notre-Dame de Paris set as part of a mini collection that pays tribute to the City of Light.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

The 4,383-piece model recreates Notre-Dame's key elements, like its iconic rose windows, central spire, and bell towers.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

This stunning 13-inch model will charm any fan of travel, history, or classic architecture.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

LEGO Notre Dame Set

As if the exterior wasn't detailed enough, builders can remove the roof to take peek inside its ornate halls, sweeping columns, and tile floors.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

LEGO Notre Dame Set

LEGO Notre Dame Set

Paying tribute to the long history and historical significance of this landmark, the LEGO Notre-Dame set was designed to take the builder on a journey through the evolution of the iconic building.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

The instruction booklet goes from the laying of the first stone in 1163, through architect Viollet-le-Duc’s redesign work in the 19th century and the splendor of the cathedral prior to the fire of 2019.

LEGO Notre Dame Set

LEGO Notre Dame Set

LEGO Notre Dame Set

 

LEGO: Website

All images via LEGO.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Lego Blocks To Create Stunning Paintings That Almost Look Like The Real Thing

Artists Build Ukraine’s Most Beautiful Landmarks With LEGO Bricks for Charity

LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love

LEGO Throws It Back With a ‘Retro Radio’ That Can Actually Play Music

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5,471-Piece ‘Lord of the Rings’ Dark Tower LEGO Set Brings Mordor Into Your Home
Artists Build Ukraine’s Most Beautiful Landmarks With LEGO Bricks for Charity
LEGO Finally Releases Long-Anticipated ’Zelda‘ Set Gamers Will Love
LEGO Unveils Detailed NASA Apollo Lunar Rover Set and Space Lovers Will Be Over the Moon About It
LEGO Unveils ‘Mona Lisa’ and ‘Notre-Dame’ Sets To Celebrate Paris
LEGO Throws It Back With a ‘Retro Radio’ That Can Actually Play Music

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Launches Two New Out-Of-This-World Space-Themed Sets
Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater
Barbie Celebrates 65th Anniversary With Dolls of Powerful Women Around the World
LEGO Unveils ‘Tiny Plants’ Set To Add a Touch of Nature Indoors That Will Never Die
New LEGO Set Recreates Iconic Polaroid Land Camera With Functional Features
Versatile 3-In-1 LEGO Set Can Be Built Into a Vintage Camera, Camcorder, or TV

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.