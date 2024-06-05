LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture

The reconstruction of Notre-Dame seems to be well underway, with a reopening announced for December 8, 2024. But if you don't want to wait that long or can't travel to Paris anytime soon, there's a new alternative to marvel at the beauty of this cathedral. LEGO has announced a Notre-Dame de Paris set as part of a mini collection that pays tribute to the City of Light, which also includes a Mona Lisa set.

The 4,383-piece model recreates Notre-Dame's key elements, like its iconic rose windows, central spire, and bell towers, resulting in a stunning 13-inch model that will charm any fan of travel, history, or classic architecture. As if the exterior wasn't detailed enough, builders can remove the roof to take peek inside its ornate halls, sweeping columns, and tile floors. Part of the Architecture series, this set was created with adult fans in mind due to the intricacies of the construction experience.

Paying tribute to the long history and historical significance of this landmark, the LEGO Notre-Dame set was designed to take the builder on a journey through the evolution of this iconic building. The instruction booklet goes from the laying of the first stone in 1163, through architect Viollet-le-Duc’s redesign work in the 19th century and the splendor of the cathedral prior to the fire of 2019. Once it's finished, you can add the nameplate—the cherry on top of a centerpiece ready for display.

“In designing the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris, we tried to bring it to life by not only capturing its outward appearance, but the way and the stages in which the original was [built],” says Rok Žgalin Kobe, designer at the LEGO Group. “We wanted LEGO fans to retrace the architectural journey and evolution of this landmark during its construction, to encourage a deeper appreciation for its real-life counterpart.”

You can now order your own LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris set on LEGO's website. The set is expected to ship out by June 20, 2024.

LEGO: Website

All images via LEGO.

