Teen Mom Can’t Find Babysitter So She Takes Her 1-Year-Old Son as Her Date to Prom

By Larisa Crowder on July 19, 2022

 

Prom is a special night for teenagers, one filled with memories that often last a lifetime. And for 16-year-old Melissa Mccabe, there was a special someone she wanted to share the experience with: her 1-year-old son, Arthur.

When Mccabe realized no one would be available to watch Arthur on the night of her high school's prom, she decided to bring him as her date. “When prom came around, no one could really have him,” she says, “and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day.” So, she ordered Arthur a tiny three-piece suit, complete with a bow tie, and the pair took some of the cutest prom photos the internet has ever seen. “It was honestly so cute having him with me and getting pictures taken together because we don't really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us,” she admits.

Mccabe posted the photos in a TikTok, with the caption, “Everyone going to prom with their boyfriends where as I took my biggest blessing.” The video went viral quickly, and garnered thousands of sweet comments about how adorable the pair was, as well as lots of other young mothers complimenting Mccabe on her parenting. “Read about this on Facebook,” says one. “It can’t have been easy but you’re a fantastic mum! He’s absolutely gorgeous, as are you.”

Mccabe reveals that though she's also had a few negative comments sprinkled in, the majority of them have been kind. “I've also had messages of girls who are pregnant and are still in school and are worried about going back to school,” she explains. “I've mainly had loads of people being really supportive, which is really nice because it's coming from people I don't know.”

The enthusiastic reactions were similar at the prom itself, which Arthur thoroughly enjoyed. “He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she laughs. “It was so nice because people who I don't normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me.” Mccabe is proud of herself, too. “Considering Arthur only has one parent, I think I've done a good job,” she proudly admits.

Mccabe hopes to help end the stigma surrounding being a teen mother. And above all else, she is a fierce advocate for the well-being and happiness of Arthur, who she often refers to as her biggest blessing and her best friend. This experience with her number one 1-year-old is sure to be one she never forgets.

When 16-year-old Melissa Mccabe realized no one would be able to watch her son, Arthur, on the night of her prom, she decided to bring him as her date.

She says, “It was so nice because people who I don't normally even speak to were coming up and saying how cute Arthur is and saying how proud they are of me.”

 

Mccabe refers to Arthur as her “biggest blessing” and “best friend,” and hopes to help end the stigma surrounding being a teen mom.

h/t: [The Liverpool ECHO]

All images via Melissa Mccabe.

