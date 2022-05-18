Home / Inspiring / Good News

Woman Delivers Healthy Baby on Side of the Road With Her Kids Waiting in the Car

By Sara Barnes on May 18, 2022

When a baby is ready to make their entrance into the world, they wait for no one. A Kentucky mom named Heather Skaats recently experienced this to the extreme; she gave birth on the side of the road while her other five children sat in the car. In a scene that could be a movie, Skaats delivered a healthy baby boy and then had to drive to her house to complete the birthing procedure.

Skaats was getting ready to run an errand with her kids when she noticed that she was having light contractions, but she figured she’d have time to complete the trip. Her due date was weeks away and her previous labors had been hours-long affairs. Assuming she’d “have a baby in her arms eight or 10 hours later,” the brood went on their way.

The outing didn’t go as planned, to say the least. Suddenly, Skaats’ contractions became more acute and closer together—a clear indication that the baby was ready to be born. “I was literally driving in the car with all the kids when I felt like I needed to pull over,” she explains on Facebook. “[I] got out of the car, went to the other side in the grass and literally had a baby. It was so quick!”

Skaats was able to catch the newborn as he arrived. “He started crying right away, and he just opened his eyes and looked at me and I said, ‘Yeah, buddy that was fun, huh?’” She remembers. The mom and her kids then needed to get home as soon as possible because the boy was still attached to her. After a careful drive back to their house, Skaats delivered her placenta in the shower with help from her teenage daughter. Her midwife arrived shortly after.

Everyone is now happy and healthy at home. As for the baby's name, the family is still working on it. Two possibilities are Porter or Wolf, which are the streets near the little boy’s birth.

A baby ready to be born waits for no one—something Heather Skaats recently experienced this to the extreme.

She gave birth on the side of the road while her other five children sat in the car.

The baby boy was born healthy. “He started crying right away, and he just opened his eyes and looked at me and I said, ‘Yeah, buddy that was fun, huh?’” she remembers.

The family is still deciding on a name. Two possibilities are Porter or Wolf, which are the streets near the little boy’s birthplace.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Mom of Baby With a Rare Birthmark Is Dedicated To Celebrating Her Unique Beauty

New Year Twins Born 15 Minutes Apart Have Birthdays in Two Different Years

Photographer Braves the Pain to Capture Intimate Images of Her Own Childbirth

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Pays off Student Debt of LA Art College Graduates
Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Build Performing Arts Center on New Compton High School Campus
Incredible Group of Strangers Rush to Rescue a Woman Who Passed Out While Driving
Bindi Irwin Shares Photos of How Much Her Daughter Has Grown in Just One Year
Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Receives Medal From Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anthony Anderson Graduates From Howard University After 30 Years
Law School Grad Celebrates With Dad Who Got Out of Prison in Time To See Her Graduate
Man Overcomes Homelessness and Addiction, Opens Own Barbershop, Gives Haircuts for Free to People in Need
Elderly Man Thanks Neighbor in Heartfelt Letter for Asking Him to Watch Their Pets
9-Year-Old’s Lemonade Stand Raises Nearly $2,000 for the Idaho Humane Society
Ukrainian Police Rescue Puppy From Wreckage Near Donetsk and Return it to 77-Year-Old Owner

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.