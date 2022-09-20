Blake Lively Calls Out Paparazzi by Sharing Her Pregnancy Photos on Her Own Terms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Congratulations are in order for actor Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. They are expecting their fourth child together. After keeping private about it for months, Lively shared the news on her own terms by cradling her baby bump at Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 15.

Unfortunately, the paparazzi haven’t been considerate about her privacy; photographers are always trying to snap sightings of the A-lister and her family. A couple of days after the Forbes event, Lively decided that enough was enough and made an Instagram post calling out the photographers lurking outside her home.

Lively shared an image carousel featuring pictures of herself while pregnant. Sometimes she’s alone, smiling, while other times she’s posing with her husband, sister, and even famous friend Taylor Swift.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone,” she writes in the caption. “You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference.” She signed off with, “Much love! Xxb”

In the comments of Lively’s post are plenty of supporters—including many celebrities who have faced similar paparazzi problems—applauding her for taking a stand and wishing her well. And by choosing to share intimate photos from her life, Lively is taking away some of the power of the paparazzi while highlighting a pervasive issue. Hopefully, it will help affect change.

Actor Blake Lively called out the paparazzi for trying to snap photos of her and her kids. So, she released photos herself while pregnant on her own terms.

